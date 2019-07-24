Stop the Census Now!: MadeinAmerica.com Implores the U.S. Federal Government to Re-think its Costly and Ineffective Census Practices

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The current method of collecting the United States Census, which once consisted of over 50 questions and now only requires residents to answer 10 specific questions, is obsolete. The 2020 U.S. Census will face new factors that will impact its success as it becomes increasingly difficult to manually locate and survey every American resident, while the cost of doing so becomes unnecessary. However, big data and the U.S. government already have the necessary information and resources to conduct a census solely through technology.

To save the 15 million of taxpayer dollars necessary to conduct the U.S. Census and to keep an authentic population count, the U.S. Government should use existing databases and resources from various agencies and programs to automatically conduct the census. The American Community Survey (ACS) is a huge resource that details socioeconomic information without surveying the entire U.S. population. The government can find all of the information needed by utilizing the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the ACS Population Estimates Program, the Current Population Survey, the Consumer Expenditure Survey, veterans records, the National Security Agency (NSA), which has records on everyone, and other elements of big data. The Census Bureau should use Social Security Numbers for citizens and green card holders and Individual Tax Identification Numbers for noncitizens without visas, negating the hot political question of citizenship.

Although this is uncharted territory, organizing a computer-operated census would save U.S. taxpayer money and allow the government to conduct censuses more frequently than capturing a snapshot every 10 years. This method may be incorporated into monthly or quarterly reports like all other government reports, thus keeping a more accurate account of population changes.

Higher accuracy would bring about more frequent and accurate House apportionments. It would also give businesses a better idea of where to build factories, offices and stores, which would create jobs in cities with growing populations in an orderly fashion.

This idea was not possible 10 or even 20 years ago, but it is a possibility today by utilizing advanced technology and government coordination. It is unnecessary and fiscally irresponsible to manually survey every United States resident. This simple method could save U.S. taxpayers billions of dollars, improve government statistics and keep a more accurate account of population changes.

