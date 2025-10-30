Stop the Ghosting, Start the Trading: Date Draft Launches to Revolutionize Mobile Dating with its 'Trade Room'

New app transforms dead-end matches into new opportunities, launching December 1, 2025.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The dating app world is about to get a major upgrade. Date Draft, a new mobile dating app, today announced it will officially launch on December 1, 2025, introducing a revolutionary solution to one of the most frustrating aspects of online dating: ghosting. Date Draft's innovative Trade Room feature offers a respectful and engaging alternative, allowing users to trade matches they aren't connecting with instead of leaving them in the digital void.

In today's dating landscape, when a conversation fizzles, users are often left with no recourse but to unmatch or, more commonly, simply ghost. Date Draft changes this dynamic by turning a dead-end match into a potential opportunity for someone else.

The core of the app is the groundbreaking Trade Room. Here's how it works: If you match with someone but the spark isn't there, instead of ghosting, you can anonymously place that profile into the Trade Room. Your friends within the app can then see the profile and, if they think it's a great fit for one of their connections or even themselves, they can "draft" them, opening a new door for connection.

"The silent, awkward end of a match is a universal negative experience. We asked, 'What if there was a better way?'" said Orlandis Giles, CEO of Date Draft. "With the Trade Room, we're replacing the passive act of ghosting with the proactive and positive action of trading. It's a respectful way to acknowledge that while you might not be the right fit, someone else in your circle could be. The trading starts on December 1st, and we believe it will fundamentally change how people perceive their matches."

Date Draft is available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play beginning December 1, 2025.

For more information, visit www.datedraft.com or follow @DateDraft on social media.

About Date Draft:

Date Draft is a mobile dating app on a mission to inject more respect, fun, and opportunity into the online dating experience. Founded in 2024, the company believes that every match has potential—sometimes it just needs to find the right person. The Trade Room feature is the first of its kind, designed to create a more dynamic and socially-connected dating ecosystem.

Media Contact:

Dawn Gunn

Public Relations President

[email protected]

6824268974

www.datedraft.com

SOURCE Date Draft