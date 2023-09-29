STOP the Persecution of Political Leaders & Prisoners in TUNISIA

News provided by

Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy

29 Sep, 2023, 13:19 ET

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, two of the leading opposition members in Tunisia, Sheikh Rached Ghannouchi and Mr. Jaouhar Ben Mbarek, announced that they have started a:

HUNGER STRIKE

Freedom for all political prisoners in Tunisia
to denounce their and their colleagues arrest without charges for the past 6-8 months and to demand their immediate release.

The human rights situation in Tunisia continues to worsen every day. To address these terrible and worsening conditions, the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID) is organizing a PRESS CONFERENCE with 4 leading Tunisian democracy and human rights activists:

Mohamed Moncef Marzouki
Former President of Tunisia and world-renown
human rights and democracy activist

Radwan Masmoudi
President of the Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy (CSID)

Mongi Dhaouadi
President of the Tunisia United Network (TUN)

Kaouther Ferjani
UK-based Lawyer, human rights activist and daughter of 
Seyed Ferjani, currently a political prisoner in Tunisia

On Monday, October 2, 2023 (2:00-3:30 PM EDT) at: the National Press Club, First Amendment Lounge, 529 14th St. NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

For questions or further information, please contact Dr. Radwan A. Masmoudi at (202) 304-2940
Click here to Register:https://stoppersecutioninTunisia.eventbrite.com

SOURCE Center for the Study of Islam & Democracy

