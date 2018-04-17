Stop Worrying, You're Already Hacked: Threat Hunting Experts Show How to Spot Network Attackers Faster to Limit the Damage

Andrew Cook, Manager of Delta Risk's ActiveResponse service, will be joined by Chris Gerritz, founder and Chief Product Officer of Infocyte, for "Threat Hunting Versus Compromise Assessments: What's the Difference?"

In the presentation, Cook and Gerritz will examine why organizations must take a proactive approach to looking for attackers on their networks and how this can mitigate potential damage. Although threat hunting and compromise assessments are terms that are often used interchangeably to describe this activity, the webinar will outline some of the distinct differences between them. Cook and Gerritz will also discuss:

How to get buy-in from the C-Level or executive team for assessments

What's changed with the move to cloud applications and services

Common mistakes and misconceptions about proactive engagements

Consequences for delaying hunting and assessments

"Many organizations don't have the skills and in-house resources they need to proactively look for signs of compromise in a structured fashion," said Cook, "so they can miss key attack indicators, or they may not think to look in ways or places that a third party will. Proactively looking for attackers allows you to go beyond what you may be able to see otherwise and find evidence of intrusions that were missed."

"Delta Risk's consulting expertise, armed with our agentless Infocyte HUNT™ Platform, greatly simplifies the process of collecting and triaging data to uncover hidden threats," said Chris Gerritz, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Infocyte, Inc. "Our combined capabilities are helping organizations better protect their networks and reduce the risks associated with a security breach."

According to researcher's findings in the 2017 Threat Hunting & Detection Report, published by Crowd Research Partners, 62 percent of security and IT professionals indicated that one of their top challenges was detecting advanced threats, including hidden, unknown, and emerging threats.

Andrew Cook is the Manager of Delta Risk's ActiveResponse service. Drawing from his Air Force background, he is one of the firm's leading subject matter experts in cyber threat hunting and incident response. With more than six years of experience in cybersecurity operations, research, and development, Andrew is adept at managing technical teams and skilled in host forensics, network security analysis, malware reverse engineering and enterprise security assessment. Prior to joining Delta Risk, he was an active duty Air Force Officer and spearheaded cybersecurity teams which discovered and countered advanced persistent threats to critical national assets. He earned a Master of Science in Information Security and Assurance from Western Governors University and a Bachelor of Science in Computer & Systems Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Chris Gerritz, founder and Chief Product Officer, Infocyte, Inc. is a retired Air Force officer and service-disabled veteran who is a pioneer in defensive cyberspace operations, having established and led the U.S. Air Force's first enterprise-scoped hunt team. Infocyte is the result of Chris' experience hunting adversaries within some of the largest and most targeted defense networks in the world. Prior to co-founding Infocyte, Chris served as the Air Force Computer Emergency Response Team (AFCERT)'s first Chief of DCC Operations. In this role, he personally conducted and/or oversaw 350+ adversarial hunt, rapid response and threat engagement missions on networks throughout the world. Chris holds a B.S. in Electrical & Computer Engineering from Oregon State University.

Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://www.deltarisk.com.

Headquartered in Austin, TX, Infocyte, Inc. was developed by former US Air Force cybersecurity officers, Infocyte's dedicated forensics-based threat hunting platform discovers the post-compromise activity of cyber attackers and malware that have bypassed other defenses. The company's unique approach to security reduces attacker dwell time to help organizations and independent assessors defend networks and critical information. Infocyte HUNT was honored with a Silver Cybersecurity Product Award for the Best Threat Hunting Tool by 2018 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. For more information, visit https://www.infocyte.com.

