StopAfib.org and Leading Cardiology Experts Urge Afib Patients to Be Active in Getting the Right Care

During National Atrial Fibrillation Awareness Month, experts share advice to help patients collaborate with their healthcare provider when making decisions about care

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During National Atrial Fibrillation (Afib) Awareness Month, StopAfib.org and a task force of experts representing the nation's leading cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery organizations are sharing advice with afib patients on how they can work with their healthcare provider to ensure they get the right care. Many afib patients are not receiving the most optimal treatment, which can have a major impact on disease progression and outcomes. To help more patients receive equitable care, StopAfib.org and afib experts are educating patients on ways to work with their provider to make treatment decisions that align with the recently updated Afib Clinical Practice Guidelines, which provide guidance for physicians on how to manage the condition.

Afib is caused by an abnormality in the heart's electrical system and is the most common heart irregularity.1 The CDC estimates that 12.1 million people in the U.S. will have afib in 2030.2 Despite afib being the most common arrhythmia, many patients face significant disparities when it comes to receiving a timely diagnosis and accessing care and treatment. Afib symptom burden, quality of life, and clinical outcomes are shown to be worse in women and among Black and Hispanic patients, as well as other underrepresented racial and ethnic groups and low-income individuals. Inequities have also been shown in afib treatment, including less use of oral anticoagulation for stroke risk reduction and rhythm control strategies that are increasingly important in afib care.

"To reduce the risks of stroke or heart failure in afib, it's important that all patients receive care that is in line with the most recent health guidelines," said Eric N. Prystowsky, MD, Director Cardiac Arrhythmia Service, Ascension Medical Group, St. Vincent Indianapolis Cardiology. "By providing patients with the information needed to have conversations with their provider about different aspects of their care plan, our hope is that they become better advocates for themselves and more active participants in their treatment decisions."

StopAfib.org and the task force of experts published a call-to-action report for healthcare providers in February 2024, which identifies priority areas for intervention, offers strategies to address health equity issues, and seeks to drive change through recommended action. Two major strategies to address inequities in afib patient care outlined in the report are encouraging adoption of new afib guidelines and enhancing shared decision-making and patient engagement. The guidelines state that all patients should be equitably offered treatments recommended by the afib care guidelines, including stroke risk reduction, rate and rhythm control and lifestyle/risk factor modification.

To ensure awareness and prepare patients to play a part in their own treatment decisions, the task force is sharing advice that patients can use to foster conversations with their provider, including:

Stay Vigilant for Symptoms: Watch out for and share all subtle symptoms with your provider as they can otherwise go undetected or be attributed to other conditions.

Watch out for and share all subtle symptoms with your provider as they can otherwise go undetected or be attributed to other conditions. Know Your Numbers: Keep track of how much afib occurs, your CHA 2 DS 2 -VASc (stroke risk prediction) score, and numbers like weight, blood pressure and blood glucose.

Keep track of how much afib occurs, your CHA DS -VASc (stroke risk prediction) score, and numbers like weight, blood pressure and blood glucose. Lifestyle and Risk Factors: Learn about and implement lifestyle modifications like maintaining optimal weight, blood pressure control, regular exercise and diabetes control.

Learn about and implement lifestyle modifications like maintaining optimal weight, blood pressure control, regular exercise and diabetes control. Early Detection and Rhythm Control: Discuss potential use of wearable devices and rhythm control strategies to help slow disease progression and treat afib earlier.

"When you're living with afib, there can be so many things to think about, and it can be hard to know what to talk with your doctor about and the right questions to ask," said Mellanie True Hills, founder of StopAfib.org. "Our goal is to offer guidance that empowers people with afib to have open and honest conversations with their provider and participate in decisions about their care so they can live longer, healthier lives."

Learn more about afib and how patients can participate in shared decision-making with their provider at www.StopAfib.org.

Funding for this activity was provided by Sanofi. StopAfib.org policies restrict funders from controlling program content.

About StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by an atrial fibrillation patient for afib patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site worldwide. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest afib news.

