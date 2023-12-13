StopAfib.org Applauds New Atrial Fibrillation Guidelines to Improve Patient Care

DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StopAfib.org applauds the American College of Cardiology (ACC), American Heart Association (AHA), American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP), and Heart Rhythm Society (HRS) for the newly released 2023 ACC/AHA/ACCP/HRS Guideline for the Diagnosis and Management of Atrial Fibrillation: A Report of the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association Joint Committee on Clinical Practice Guidelines.

In addition to the many healthcare professionals who played a part in developing these guidelines, afib patients were also involved in the writing and peer review processes. StopAfib.org is immensely grateful to these organizations for including the patient perspective, thereby working to address the needs and concerns of patients. The new guidelines recognize afib as a disease continuum, emphasize the importance of early rhythm control, support afib risk factor modification, and encourage shared decision-making.

"It is important that patients not remain in afib for a long time. Restoring and maintaining sinus rhythm and minimizing afib burden can affect patients' quality of life and long-term outcomes. These guidelines will help improve care for afib patients, and emphasizing shared decision-making will help patients feel seen and heard," said Mellanie True Hills, Founder and CEO of StopAfib.org. "As an afib patient, I know that collaboration with the healthcare team is vital for getting the best possible care. We are incredibly grateful that these organizations and the writing committee members acknowledged the importance of patients' perspectives and developed these guidelines with patient input."

Read the guidelines here: https://www.ahajournals.org/doi/epdf/10.1161/CIR.0000000000001193

