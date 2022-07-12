StopAfib.org Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference, August 5–7 in Dallas & via Livestream

DALLAS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StopAfib.org's annual Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference brings together world-renowned atrial fibrillation experts and innovators to share their wisdom with those living with afib (the most common irregular heartbeat, which increases stroke risk by 500%).

This year's conference will take place August 5–7 at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas, and afib patients and their loved ones can attend. In addition, the conference will be livestreamed. Thus, anyone anywhere in the world can spend three life-changing days hearing directly from international afib rockstars about how to reclaim their life.

People with afib—which affects at least six million in the U.S. and 33 million worldwide—may experience palpitations, fatigue, shortness of breath, or a racing heartbeat. However, some may not feel it at all. According to the Framingham Heart Study, at age 55, there is a one-in-three lifetime risk of developing afib. Consequently, you or a family member may develop afib.

Mellanie True Hills founded StopAfib.org to help those living with afib find their solution (like she did) and to prevent afib-related strokes.

After hearing the world's top experts at medical conferences, her dream was to have a patient conference featuring those same experts speaking in plain language. This marks the ninth year of the Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference.

"Our annual patient conference is a labor of love and a gift," said Hills. "We hope the conference will empower those with afib and their loved ones to work more effectively with their healthcare teams. This conference is truly unique in the quality and quantity of information it provides."

This year, the world's afib leaders will share deep-dive presentations and the latest innovations, covering afib from A to Z, including lifestyle, reducing risks, medications, devices, procedures, surgeries, and more. Sessions include faculty Q&A.

During the conference, Eric N. Prystowsky, MD, FHRS, an electrophysiologist at St. Vincent Indianapolis, will present the Eric. N. Prystowsky, MD Advocate for Patients Award. This award recognizes a healthcare professional who has demonstrated outstanding service to afib patients and their families.

"At our first patient conference in 2013," Hills said, "Dr. Prystowsky was the first recipient of the 'Advocate for Patients Award,' which was renamed in his honor. He was chosen because of his essential role in getting the afib patient community a seat at the table. Hence, our concerns, wants, and needs are considered in decisions about our care."

Subsequent award recipients are:

2017: Andrea Natale , MD, FHRS

, MD, FHRS 2018: Doug Packer , MD, FHRS

, MD, FHRS 2019: Hugh Calkins , MD, FHRS

, MD, FHRS 2020: Frank Marchlinski , MD, FHRS

, MD, FHRS 2021: Emelia Benjamin , MD, ScM

The conference is a rare chance to hear the world's afib leaders share the most up-to-date information about afib research and treatment that doctors often don't have time to tell patients. As a result, past attendees have discovered vital information that empowered them to change their treatment and even become afib-free.

"This is an opportunity to hear directly from researchers and innovators sharing their in-depth knowledge and expertise with you, so you can take control of your afib," said Hills. "Conferences of this caliber typically cost much more than this one."

Read all the details about this year's Get in Rhythm. Stay in Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference and register here: https://getinrhythm.com/.

About StopAfib.org

StopAfib.org was founded in 2007 by atrial fibrillation patients for afib patients. Its mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with afib and save lives by raising awareness of afib and decreasing afib-related strokes. StopAfib.org is the top arrhythmia site and holds HON Code Certification from the Health on the Net Foundation, signifying a credible, trustworthy medical website. StopAfib.org provides information about afib symptoms, causes, risks, treatments, resources, and the latest afib news. To access carefully curated afib-related videos, create a no-cost account at https://www.stopafib.org/afib-resources/videos/. To learn more about the organization and the annual Get In Rhythm. Stay In Rhythm.® Atrial Fibrillation Patient Conference, visit www.StopAfib.org.

