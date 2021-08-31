Stopgap Health LLC Helps the Uninsured to Access Medications

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newly launched Stopgap Health LLC is already disrupting the healthcare system. The telemedicine site is a life line for people who have lost their insurance and need to refill their existing medications. Rather than waiting for hours and paying exorbitant fees at the ER or urgent care, patients can now text a doctor directly from their smart phone and have a prescription sent to their pharmacy in minutes. Prices start at just $10 – no insurance required.

Stopgap Health - emergency med refill service

Founder Dr. Stephen Kelly, a practicing emergency physician, notes "I got tired of seeing young, healthy patients come to the ER with serious diseases like acute stroke – simply because they had run out of medication." He acknowledges the importance of long-term follow-up with a primary care provider and emphasizes that the service is simply a stopgap measure –a temporary bridge until the patient can get re-established with a local provider. Stopgap Health focuses on refilling life-saving medications for conditions like diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. They do not prescribe controlled substances, lifestyle pills or any medications with potential for abuse.

About Stopgap Health LLC: Telemedicine company founded in 2021 by two brothers: Dr. Stephen Kelly, an emergency physician, and Dr. Peter Kelly, a family physician. Based in Jersey City, NJ, the company provides affordable care (in English and Spanish) to patients in 14 states and counting. www.stopgaphealth.com

