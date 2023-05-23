StopHIVATL Partners with Emory University's Center for AIDS Research's Navigation Research Project to Guide Latino Groups to Atlanta-Based Sexual Health Resources

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- StopHIVATL , an Atlanta-based non-profit organization promoting sexual health and harm reduction services, partnered with investigators from Emory University conducting a research study to develop and pilot a groundbreaking sexual health navigation program. This first-of-its-kind navigation program directs Latino individuals toward quality and culturally competent sexual health resources. The project, entitled "CREEMOS," aims to use a health navigator to demystify the process of identifying local resources for Hispanics and Latinos seeking sexual health services.

"We are seeing increases in diagnoses of HIV among Hispanic and Latino sexual minority adolescent and young adult males in Metro Atlanta, while rates in other races and ethnicities are going down," says Dr. Carlos Saldana from Emory University Division of Infectious Diseases "We have identified at least five networks in which HIV is spreading rapidly, and we need to act quickly in these circumstances," he continues.

If the pilot is found to be feasible and effective, the Navigator Project potentially represents an impactful and readily-available source for people living in the Atlanta area who are in search of advice, guidance, or direction about local sexual health services.

Individuals who decide to participate in this project will speak with a trained bilingual team member who will guide them through their service and testing options. There will be no costs to participants. Additionally, participants may be eligible to receive a $50 gift card as compensation. All conversations with the advisor are confidential and discreet. Below are some additional details about the Navigator Project:

The navigator offers confidential counsel over the phone to those seeking assistance. This counsel includes answering questions, assessing service needs, and directing people to information relevant to their concerns on the StopHIVATL website.

The navigator will facilitate linking interested individuals to requested sexual health services at specific locations able to meet their needs throughout the metro Atlanta area.

area. StopHIVATL services and information include HIV testing , pre-exposure preventative treatment (including PrEP ), post-exposure care, HIV treatment, and other sexual health services. The advisor can also facilitate the free testing kits application process, including Testing My Way ATL℠ STI/STD self-collection testing kits .

The Navigator Project serves as a critical liaison between StopHIVATL, researchers at Emory University, and the Latino community in Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Cobb counties.

"We are thrilled to have obtained federal funding through the Emory Centers for AIDS Research to fill this important gap in Navigation services for the Hispanic/Latino community of Metro Atlanta, who often don't even know where to start in order to get services," says Dr. Saldana.

About StopHIVATL: StopHIVATL is an organization based on promoting harm reduction, sexual health, sex positivity, and health engagement. They provide inclusive, zero-judgment information and resources on sexual health, drug user safety, Mpox, community events and more. The testing , prevention (PrEP) , and treatment resources StopHIVATL refer to interested parties are always confidential, secure and accessible to those living in Fulton, Gwinnett, DeKalb, and Cobb Counties.

Want to learn more about StopHIVATL's mission and services? Visit www.stophivatl.org

For media inquiries -

StopHIVATL Contact

Dr. Carlos Saldana

CREEMOS Project Lead

Atlanta, GA 30303

Office: (216) 978-8936

Email: [email protected]

Digital Marketing Agency Contact

Stacey Urrutia

Bearpaw Partners

[email protected]

Office: (404) 590-0516

