STOPit Solutions Integrates with GoTo Connect to Enhance Emergency Communication for Organizations

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a leader in safety and wellness technology, has announced a new integration with GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy, between STOPit Notify and GoTo Connect's phone system. This integration enables organizations to automate emergency notifications, enhance compliance, and streamline communication during critical incidents.

The STOPit Notify platform uniquely combines mobile, desktop, and cloud-based emergency reporting, management, responder communication and detailed location awareness with simple and powerful multi-channel mass notifications. By integrating with GoTo Connect, STOPit Notify provides a simple way to connect businesses' phone systems to an emergency management and communication system.

"At STOPit Solutions, we are continuously innovating to meet the evolving safety needs of organizations," said Parkhill Mays, CEO of STOPit Solutions. "This integration with GoTo Connect exemplifies our commitment to using technology to streamline emergency communications. By enabling businesses to essentially convert their phone systems into silent panic alert systems with internal notifications and 911, we're enabling faster response times and providing organizations with the tools they need to prioritize safety and save lives during critical incidents."

Key Features of the Integration:

911 Automation: Deliver real-time alerts for any 911 call from a GoTo line, including the caller's location and details.

Emergency Testing: Test emergency plans by dialing 101 to simulate incidents and assess preparedness.

Compliance: Meet the requirements for Kari's Law and Ray Baum's Act by ensuring accurate location information during emergency calls.

Custom Extensions: Assign extensions for incidents like fires or active shooters, automatically categorizing emergencies in STOPit Notify.

"Having safe and secure products is a top priority for GoTo, and we work hard to ensure our customers and partners know this doesn't end with the product," said Michael Day, Vice President of Partner Sales at GoTo. "This integration with STOPit Notify has taken that commitment one step further by connecting businesses with emergency services directly via their GoTo Connect phone lines. GoTo is grateful to play a positive role in keeping our communities safer alongside STOPit Solutions."

About STOPit Solutions:

STOPit Solutions provides mobile, web & phone trauma-informed anonymous reporting, emergency management solutions, and crisis management services to education, communities, and workplaces across the country. STOPit supports over 1,700 school districts & our solutions have been proven effective in early warning detection for school safety threats, while also aiding at-risk students who may be in personal distress.

About GoTo:

GoTo makes IT and business communications easy, so its customers can do what matters most. Featuring flagship products GoTo Resolve, GoTo Connect, and LogMeIn Rescue, the GoTo portfolio helps securely support and connect businesses to what's most important: their teams and customers. For over 20 years the company has been dedicated to robust security, including zero trust authentication, and powers more than 1 billion remote support sessions and 1 million customers with easy-to-use, built-for-IT solutions that save businesses time and money. With nearly $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, with over 2,800 GoGetters across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

To learn more about the STOPit Notify and GoTo integration, please visit: STOPit Notify / GoTo Integration

SOURCE STOPit Solutions