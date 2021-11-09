STOPit Solutions Launches Enhanced SEL, Safety, & Wellness Curriculum for K-12 Schools to Address Growing Individual Student and School Needs

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create healthier places to learn, work, and live, today announced the launch of its enhanced Social and Emotional Learning (SEL), Safety, & Wellness curriculum for K-12 students and schools.

The enhanced SEL, Safety, & Wellness curriculum brings forward critical core learning focused on today's student and school needs through our STOPit Learning Network LMS. This launch advances the Company's existing SEL, Safety, & Wellness offering and furthers STOPit Solutions as the leader in providing comprehensive safety solutions.

Through StopIt's research-based online curriculum, the SEL, Safety, & Wellness curriculum trains students in social and emotional learning, safety, and trauma-informed care to foster personal growth, resilience, and protection of self and others. It features:

Age-appropriate content for grades 5-8 and 9-12 (remaining grades available in 2022)

Aligns to CASEL standards and recommended student safety and compliance curriculum

Track all courses taken by students, classroom, grade, school, and district

"Schools are facing increasing demands for individual student safety and wellness, and traditional curriculum is not geared to these new and growing demands. Our platform selects the topics most critical to students and schools to address these needs," said Parkhill Mays, President of STOPit Solutions. "We believe by providing solutions, from SEL to trauma-informed care, we can do our part to help schools with the challenges they are currently experiencing with easy, impactful, and turnkey curriculum solutions."

The enhanced SEL, Safety, & Wellness curriculum was also designed to be adapted for classroom, advisory, assembly-based learning, or assigned to students as a self-directed activity to meet schools where they are regarding the continued challenges of in-school, hybrid, and at-home learning.

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions of students, employees, and citizens across eight countries. We achieve this by providing over 6,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, we have been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

