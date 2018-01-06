STOPit Solutions Launches New Web-Based Incident Reporting Option as Part of Industry Leading Platform

HOLMDEL, N.J., Jan. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, the industry-leading provider of mobile anonymous reporting solutions, today announced the availability of its Reporting Platform in a web-based format to submit and communicate behavior-based incidents across an organization. The web-based reporting offering is fully integrated with STOPit's industry-leading incident management and two-way communication solution, providing organizations the most complete approach to managing their behavior based incidents.

Serious behavior incidents, which can have a greater impact than ever before, are driving shifts in reporting management and the need for specialized tools to support management teams ranging from School Counseling, Title IX, through Human Resources. People are demanding higher levels of access and responsiveness, and the ability to communicate in a variety of formats, and their organizations are looking for a single platform to manage all input. Supporting continuous improvement in communication, organizations can track the preferred method of reporting by time of day and focus additional efforts in the format that their users prefer. With the addition of new report response capabilities, organizations can now rapidly respond to these incident reports, reducing incident response time, enabling faster compliance with regulations, enabling visibility into how widely spread an incident is, and cataloging all evidence for later use in support of legal proceedings and root-cause analysis.

"Behavior incidents are different from other incidents in an organization, and require a greater degree of coordination, as they depend on imperfect evidence that must be verified, assessed and interpreted," said Neil Hooper, CRO of STOPit. "By delivering our reporting solution through both mobile and web as part of a tightly integrated solution, we are enabling our customers to maintain a single location for managing all evidence for any given incident."

Key functionality within STOPit's Report Management Platform includes the ability to:

Assign and escalate events based on user definable criteria

Request and receive additional evidence from incident reporters

Maintain evidence to support future investigations

Access real time dashboard reports sorted by incident type, tag, owner, and other customer defined identifiers to analyze trends.

STOPit is the fastest growing mobile reporting solution for behavior-based incidents with thousands of customers in multiple countries. STOPit is a simple, fast and powerful solution to report inappropriate behaviors, deter unethical or illegal activity, and mitigate financial and reputational risks to schools and corporations.

