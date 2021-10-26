STOPit Solutions Partners with Crisis Text Line™ to Provide 24/7 Mental Health & Crisis Support to Students and Employees Nationwide

HOLMDEL, N.J., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- STOPit Solutions, a pioneer in safety and wellness solutions that create healthier places to learn, work, and live, today announced a partnership and launched the integration of Crisis Text Line into its Anonymous Reporting System (ARS) platform. This integration creates a comprehensive safety solution for individuals nationwide to help themselves, using Crisis Text Line, and to help others, using ARS.

STOPit's ARS allows individuals to anonymously report safety, misconduct, or compliance concerns to help others and now can connect them through SMS messaging with trained volunteer Crisis Counselors from Crisis Text Line to receive help for themselves directly. Crisis Text Line provides free, 24/7, high-quality anonymous text-based mental health support and crisis intervention by empowering a community of 41,000+ trained volunteers to support people in their moments of need.

"Schools and workplaces are facing increasing mental health and wellness demands – especially since the start of the pandemic. They don't always have the resources and capacity to help students or employees in need of support," said Teresa Reuter, VP Incident Response Center at STOPit Solutions. "By integrating Crisis Text Line into our ARS platform, we can help millions of individuals help both themselves and others in one comprehensive solution 24/7/365."

"Crisis Text Line supports students that may be experiencing or witnessing difficult emotions like bullying, negative peer pressure, or anxiety - if it's a crisis to them, it's a crisis to us," said Maggie Farah, Senior Business Development Director at Crisis Text Line. "We are proud to partner with Stop It Solutions to be a resource for students, whenever they are in need, no matter where they are.."

In addition to integration, the program will also include training on how to use Crisis Text Line and ongoing awareness campaigns via webinars, social media, and in-school student clubs and materials. Awareness and easy access are critical to ensuring that individuals know where to get help. These elements will help promote and foster usage.

"Our partnership is built on one goal – get help to those most in need," said Reuter. "Based on early response, we believe we have filled a real need and value for schools and businesses that will have immediate results."

About STOPit Solutions: STOPit Solutions is the leading provider of safety & wellness solutions that help protect the physical, social, and emotional well-being of millions students, employees, and citizens across 8 countries. We achieve this by providing over 6,000 schools, workplaces, and communities award-winning technology-based solutions that help intervene on safety and well-being concerns, respond and mitigate critical incidents, and educate individuals on personal safety & wellness. As a result, we have been able to save and change the lives of millions while creating safer, healthier places to learn, work, and live. Visit stopitsolutions.com to learn more.

About Crisis Text Line: Crisis Text Line has been providing free, 24/7, confidential support for people in crisis via text since 2013. Volunteer Crisis Counselors complete a 30-hour training and have 24/7 supervision by full-time Crisis Text Line mental health professionals. Text CRISIS to 741741 or text to 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp to be connected to a trained volunteer Crisis Counselor in English. Text HOLA to 741741 or text to 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish. Crisis Text Line currently offers its service in the USA, UK, Canada, and Ireland. Learn more at www.crisistextline.org.

SOURCE STOPit Solutions