Stop'n GO Double Balloon Catheter (Quattroplasty®) Provides a New Standard in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Vertebral Fractures

"Quattroplasty® is a significant step forward in the available treatment options for vertebral compression fractures. For the first time ever, I was able to precisely remodel and truly restore the vertebral body achieving the best implant outcome for my patient. Having the ability to control four individual balloons inside the vertebral body made all the difference," said Dr. John Morrison.

Trauma, osteoporosis, and cancer are common causes of vertebral compression fractures. Quattroplasty® is a unique double balloon catheter with precise dialed-in expansion – a revolution in kyphoplasty procedures. The Stop'n GO Double Balloon Catheter allows expansion of up to 4 balloons within a single vertebra. Each balloon's pressure level and volume can be controlled independently, providing for precise placement, greater control of the intended height expansion zone, and may increase safety.

"We are thrilled to offer to the healthcare community the latest innovation in addressing the debilitating pain caused by vertebral compression fractures. We believe Quattroplasty® is a next generation advancement in treating these vertebral fractures and will become a standard of care in kyphoplasty procedures," said Dwayne Montgomery, Joline Medical President and CEO. "Dr. Morrison is a very well-respected thought leader in addressing neurological spine issues and is focused on utilizing advances in technology for his patients. Joline is very proud to have him be the first physician in the US to utilize the Quattroplasty® system. We believe these innovations will significantly benefit physicians and their patients."

About Joline GmbH & Co. KG

Joline GmbH & Co. KG is an international medical technology company headquartered in Hechingen, Germany. Founded in 1999, Joline specializes in minimally invasive treatment solutions, offering a vast range of catheters, balloon catheters, and stents. The Company is focused on offering customers the highest of quality products, reliability, and service.

About Joline Medical LLC

Joline Medical is the exclusive provider in the United States for the Quattroplasty® and kyphoplasty products. The Company is focused on utilizing innovative technology to empower physicians to provide better patient care in the neurological and orthopedic spine arena. Joline Medical's senior management unites their vast experience and significant physician relationships to provide the very best in patient care.

