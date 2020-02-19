Stopping Crime Before It Happens - Intelligence Tools, Analysts Prevent Planned Attacks

"GTL Fusion services and our intelligence analysts discover and solve many cases dealing with situations happening within correctional facilities," said Mitch Volkart, GTL Vice President, Intelligence Solutions. "However, there are a number of outside crimes solved and prevented as well. For instance, an analyst recently discovered that an inmate was making phone calls threatening to physically assault someone once the inmate went on parole. This information was discovered and passed on to the appropriate people before the inmate was able to carry out the violent act."

The GTL-operated National Computer Forensic Lab (NCFL) performs forensic extractions of digital devices seized in correctional facilities, such as contraband cellular phones, tablets, and drones. Using advanced techniques, the NCFL can extract digital evidence that helps stop and solve crimes, ranging from importing contraband to assaults and far worse.

Over the summer, GTL analysts used various techniques to successfully conduct a full forensic analysis of contraband devices recovered from high-ranking gang members. Among the information discovered was a conspiracy to commit an assault/murder. Working with the correctional facility and others, GTL was able to identify the individuals involved, compiling evidence and data that led to actions which prevented the murder from occurring. A conspiracy to commit murder case is now being built against the suspects.

"Over the course of 2019, GTL Fusion services worked over 5,900 cases, resulting in hundreds of conduct violations, as well as dozens of banned visitors, arrests, security level increases for inmates, and terminations of personnel," concluded Mr. Volkart. "Many of the cases are still ongoing, but these numbers show that our intelligence analysts are working tirelessly to reduce the number of crimes perpetuated both within and outside correctional facilities and positively impact the safety and security of everyone involved."

About GTL

GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including 28 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

