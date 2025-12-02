STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 2 December 2025 at 14:55 EET

HELSINKI, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will exercise its right to redeem all of the EUR 500 million bond maturing in June 2026 through a make whole process. The bond will be redeemed on 19 December 2025.

"Following the EUR 800 million sale of part of our Swedish forest assets earlier this year, we are now further optimising our capital structure through an early repayment of a bond," says Stora Enso's CFO Niclas Rosenlew.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

For more information:

Kaarlo Höysniemi

Group Treasurer

tel. +358 400 25 11 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-announces-early-redemption-of-entire-eur-500-million-2026-bond,c4275839