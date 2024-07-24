Stora Enso appoints a new CFO and a new EVP Packaging Solutions division

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 July 2024 at 8:00 EEST

HELSINKI, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Niclas Rosenlew Group Chief Financial Officer. He will replace Seppo Parvi, who has previously announced that he will leave Stora Enso to continue his career outside the Company. Stora Enso has also appointed Carolyn Wagner Executive Vice President, Packaging Solutions division. She will replace Ad Smit who will retire. They will join Stora Enso latest in January 2025 and be members of Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team.

Niclas Rosenlew is currently Group CFO at the Swedish stock-listed industrial company SKF, a position held since 2019. Prior to his current role, he held a CFO position at Basware, and senior finance positions at Microsoft and Nokia. Niclas holds a Master of Science degree in Finance.

"I am delighted to welcome Niclas Rosenlew to the role as Stora Enso's new CFO. Niclas has extensive experience in leading, developing and reshaping large international organisations. His solid background in CFO and other senior positions in listed companies will be immensely valuable in Stora Enso's continued growth transition, value creation and in reaching our financial targets. I would like to express our utmost gratitude to our current CFO Seppo Parvi for his dedicated service over the past decade and wish him success in his new professional role," says Stora Enso's President and CEO Hans Sohlström.

Carolyn Wagner is currently Divisional CEO of the Packaging Division at the German Klingele Paper & Packaging Group. Prior to her current role, she has held senior positions at other European corrugated packaging companies, amongst others, DS Smith and SCA. Carolyn holds a degree of Graduate Engineer Packaging Technology.

"Carolyn's strong packaging industry insight will be important in developing and advancing our packaging solutions business. I would like to thank Ad Smit for his key role in integrating De Jong Packaging Group into our existing packaging solutions business after the acquisition, and wish him all the best for the future," Sohlström says.

"I am thrilled about the opportunity to join Stora Enso and, as part of the team, contribute to its success," says Niclas Rosenlew.

"It is with great pleasure that I take up my new position in Stora Enso. With exciting opportunities ahead, our goal is to lead the industry, enhance sustainable growth, and offer superior global products and services," says Carolyn Wagner.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

