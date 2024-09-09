Stora Enso appoints Pasi Kyckling as acting CFO

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 9 September 2024 at 16:30 EEST

HELSINKI, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has appointed Pasi Kyckling as acting CFO until Niclas Rosenlew starts in his position as new CFO. Pasi will hold the role of acting CFO from 1 November 2024 until Niclas joins Stora Enso, at the latest in January 2025. As announced in May, Stora Enso's current CFO Seppo Parvi will assume a role with a company outside of the forest industry.

Pasi Kyckling is currently Group Transformation Officer at Stora Enso, steering the Group's transformative initiatives to improve profitability and cash flow. He joined Stora Enso in 2001, and has previously held several finance, strategy and IT related leadership roles in the Biomaterials division, Group Treasury and Group Controlling, among others.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

