Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (15 April 2024)

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 16 April 2024 at 17:30 EEST

HELSINKI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received a notification pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc on 16 April 2024.

On 15 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)

% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.B)

(total of 7.A)



Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) 4.87% shares 0.17% shares 5.05% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights









A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights shares

Direct Indirect Direct Indirect

(SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

Below 5% shares

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights











B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights date Conversion Period American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 175,979,614 A shares and 612,640,373 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,243,651.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed annex.

