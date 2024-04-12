Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act
Apr 12, 2024, 13:02 ET
STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2024 at 17:30 EEST
HELSINKI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received notifications pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc.
On 10 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.
|
% of shares and
voting rights
(total of 7.A)
|
% of shares and voting
rights through financial
instruments
(total of 7.B)
|
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|
Resulting situation on
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Position of previous
|
4.89% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.13% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009005961
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration
|
Exercise/
|
Physical or cash
|
Number of shares
|
% of shares and
|
American Depositary Receipt
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
On 9 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.
|
% of shares and
(total of 7.A)
|
% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.B)
|
Total of both in %
|
Resulting situation on the date on which
|
4.89% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.13% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Position of previous notification (if
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009005961
|
38,637,910 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.89% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
38,637,910 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.89% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
458,310 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
560,370 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.07% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
22,200 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
1,040,880 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.13% shares
Below 5% voting rights
On 28 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.
|
% of shares and voting rights
(total of 7.A)
|
% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 7.B)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Resulting situation on the date on which
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Position of previous notification (if
|
4.97% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.06% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009005961
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
On 27 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.
|
% of shares and
(total of 7.A)
|
% of shares and
(total of 7.B)
|
Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B)
|
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|
4.97% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.06% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
5.03% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Below 5% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
A: Shares and voting rights
|
Class/type of shares
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
Direct
(SMA 9:5)
|
Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
|
FI0009005961
|
39,233,290 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.97% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL A
|
39,233,290 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
4.97% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
|
Type of financial instrument
|
Expiration date
|
Exercise/Conversion Period
|
Physical or cash settlement
|
Number of shares and voting rights
|
% of shares and voting rights
|
American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
451,080 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.05% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
Securities Lent
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Physical
|
33,360 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
CFD
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Cash
|
21,600 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.00% shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
SUBTOTAL B
|
506,040 shares
Below 5% voting rights
|
0.06% shares
Below 5% voting rights
Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 176,086,829 A shares and 612,533,158 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,340,144.
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed Annexes.
Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors
STORA ENSO OYJ
CONTACT:
Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691
