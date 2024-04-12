Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2024 at 17:30 EEST

HELSINKI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received notifications pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc.

On 10 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on

the date on which

threshold was crossed

or reached Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of previous

notification (if

applicable) 4.89% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.13% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.03% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or cash

settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depositary Receipt

(US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

On 9 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and

voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights

through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached 4.89% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.13% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.03% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if

applicable) Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

38,637,910 shares Below 5% voting rights

4.89% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 38,637,910 shares Below 5% voting rights 4.89% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical 458,310 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.05% shares Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 560,370 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.07% shares Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 22,200 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B 1,040,880 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.13% shares Below 5% voting rights

On 28 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and voting rights (total of 7.A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which

threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 4.97% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.06% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.03% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

On 27 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.



% of shares and

voting rights

(total of 7.A) % of shares and

voting rights

through financial instruments (total of 7.B) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.97% shares Below 5% voting rights 0.06% shares Below 5% voting rights 5.03% shares Below 5% voting rights Position of previous notification (if applicable) Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights Below 5% shares Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights Class/type of shares Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009005961

39,233,290 shares Below 5% voting rights

4.97% shares Below 5% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 39,233,290 shares Below 5% voting rights 4.97% shares Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062) N/A N/A Physical 451,080 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.05% shares Below 5% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 33,360 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares Below 5% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 21,600 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.00% shares Below 5% voting rights





SUBTOTAL B 506,040 shares Below 5% voting rights 0.06% shares Below 5% voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 176,086,829 A shares and 612,533,158 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,340,144.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed Annexes.

