Stora Enso Oyj: Notification of Change in Holdings according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act

News provided by

Stora Enso Oyj

Apr 12, 2024, 13:02 ET

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 April 2024 at 17:30 EEST

HELSINKI, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso Oyj has received notifications pursuant to chapter 9, section 5 of the Securities Market Act from BlackRock, Inc.

On 10 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and 

voting rights

(total of 7.A)

 

% of shares and voting

rights through financial

instruments 

(total of 7.B)              

Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)         

Resulting situation on 
the date on which
threshold was crossed
or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights        

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous 
notification (if
applicable)

4.89% shares

Below 5% voting rights                      

0.13% shares

Below 5% voting rights              

5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights      

A: Shares and voting rights                                   

Class/type of shares                

Number of shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5)                    

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)               

Direct

(SMA 9:5)                             

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)                           

FI0009005961                     

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights                               

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights   

SUBTOTAL A                        

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a                                   

Type of financial instrument                             

Expiration 
date              

Exercise/ 
Conversion Period

Physical or cash
settlement            

Number of shares
and voting rights                    

% of shares and
voting rights                

American Depositary Receipt
(US86210M1062)

N/A    

N/A 

Physical                  

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights     

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 

Securities Lent

N/A 

N/A

Physical          

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights            

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights     

CFD 

N/A

N/A

Cash                              

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights           

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights  

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

On 9 April 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and 
voting rights   

(total of 7.A)

% of shares and voting rights
through financial instruments      

(total of 7.B)        

Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.B) 

Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached 

4.89% shares

Below 5% voting rights  

0.13% shares

Below 5% voting rights                       

5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)   

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights               

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights                  

Class/type of shares       

Number of shares and voting rights               

% of shares and voting rights    

Direct

(SMA 9:5)         

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)       

Direct

(SMA 9:5)                  

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)                        

FI0009005961                          

38,637,910 shares

Below 5% voting rights  

4.89% shares

Below 5% voting rights                  

SUBTOTAL A                

38,637,910 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.89% shares

Below 5% voting rights     

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

                                   

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement        

Number of shares and voting rights          

% of shares and voting rights

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)

N/A

N/A           

Physical

458,310 shares

Below 5% voting rights   

0.05% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent

N/A

N/A         

Physical

560,370 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.07% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD     

N/A

N/A       

Cash

22,200 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B

1,040,880 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.13% shares

Below 5% voting rights

On 28 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares fell below the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and voting rights       

(total of 7.A)       

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments 

(total of 7.B)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)                                       

Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if
applicable)           

4.97% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.06% shares

Below 5% voting rights

5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights                              

% of shares and voting rights                               

Direct

(SMA 9:5)           

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)        

Direct

(SMA 9:5)          

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)                          

FI0009005961                       

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights               

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights                              

SUBTOTAL A      

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights       

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights                           

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a                        

Type of financial instrument    

Expiration date

Exercise/Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of shares and voting rights         

% of shares and voting rights          

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)             

N/A

N/A             

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent    

N/A

N/A                      

Physical

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD                     

N/A

N/A           

Cash

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights 

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

On 27 March 2024, BlackRock's total holding, including holding through financial instruments, in Stora Enso's shares increased above the 5 percent threshold.

% of shares and
voting rights 

(total of 7.A)           

% of shares and
voting rights
through financial instruments 

(total of 7.B)

Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.B)

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached                     

4.97% shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.06% shares

Below 5% voting rights       

5.03% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Below 5% shares

Below 5% voting rights

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares

Number of shares and voting rights                     

% of shares and voting rights

Direct

(SMA 9:5)        

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)          

Direct

(SMA 9:5)              

Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)                                 

FI0009005961

39,233,290 shares

Below 5% voting rights               

4.97% shares

Below 5% voting rights                          

SUBTOTAL A                       

39,233,290 shares

Below 5% voting rights

4.97% shares

Below 5% voting rights

B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/Conversion Period

Physical or cash settlement  

Number of shares and voting rights 

% of shares and voting rights

American Depositary Receipt (US86210M1062)

N/A

N/A            

Physical

451,080 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.05% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Securities Lent      

N/A

N/A         

Physical

33,360 shares

Below 5% voting rights

0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights

CFD                 

N/A

N/A            

Cash

21,600 shares

Below 5% voting rights 

0.00% shares

Below 5% voting rights



SUBTOTAL B 

506,040 shares

Below 5% voting rights   

0.06% shares

Below 5% voting rights

Stora Enso has two series of shares. Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. Stora Enso has 176,086,829 A shares and 612,533,158 R shares in issue. The company does not hold its own shares. The total number of Stora Enso shares is 788,619,987 and the total number votes at least 237,340,144.

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity is presented in the enclosed Annexes.

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We create value with our low-carbon and recyclable fiber-based products, through which we support our customers in meeting the demand for renewable sustainable products. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors 

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-oyj--notification-of-change-in-holdings-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish,c3961173

The following files are available for download:

SOURCE Stora Enso Oyj

Also from this source

Change in Stora Enso's Group Leadership Team

Stora Enso appoints Tuomas Hallenberg as Executive Vice President of the Forest division and a member of the Group Leadership Team (GLT). He will...

Invitation to Stora Enso's Q1 2024 results webcast on 25 April 2024

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference at 11:00 am EEST (10:00 CEST, 9:00 BST, 4:00 EDT) on...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Environmental Products & Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Accounting News & Issues

News Releases in Similar Topics