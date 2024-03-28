Stora Enso publishes Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2023

HELSINKI, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has published its Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report for 2023. It details how the proceeds of the green bonds are allocated and outlines the environmental benefits achieved through these bonds.

At the end of 2023, Stora Enso had fourteen outstanding green bonds or bilateral loans, with a total nominal amount of EUR 2,594 million. The proceeds fall into two of the eligible categories associated with Stora Enso's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework: Sustainable forest management and Sustainable product processes. The report describes the projects financed with the proceeds and the environmental impacts achieved.

"The report offers insights into our financing practices aligned with our sustainability targets and outlines how investors contribute to our journey. It highlights Stora Enso's potential to mitigate climate change and promote the circular bioeconomy through forests that sequester carbon and wood-based products replacing fossil-based alternatives," says Kaarlo Höysniemi, SVP Group Treasury.

The Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report and Framework are available on storaenso.com.

