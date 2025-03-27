Stora Enso publishes Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2024

STORA ENSO OYJ INVESTOR NEWS 27 MARCH 2025 at 9:30 EET

HELSINKI, March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has published its annual Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report for 2024. The report describes the allocation of the proceeds and the impacts achieved by the green financing instruments.

Stora Enso's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework is designed to finance investments that promote the Group's sustainability goals and the transition towards a circular bioeconomy. The proceeds of the outstanding green bonds fall into two of the eligible categories associated with the framework: sustainable forest management and sustainable product processes. At the end of 2024, Stora Enso had twelve outstanding green bonds or bilateral loans, with a total nominal amount of EUR 2,427 million. No new bonds were issued in 2024.

"The report outlines our focused approach to green financing, offering investors opportunities to support climate change mitigation and adaptation. It underscores Stora Enso's commitment to sustainable forestry and wood-based renewable products, and details the environmental impacts associated with each issued bond," says Kaarlo Höysniemi, SVP Group Treasury.

The Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report and Framework are available on storaenso.com.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. In 2024, Stora Enso had approximately 19,000 employees, and the Group sales were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF).

