Stora Enso publishes Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2025

STORA ENSO OYJ PRESS RELEASE 26 March 2026 at 10:00 EET

HELSINKI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso has published its annual Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report 2025, which outlines how sustainability principles are integrated in its financing activities. The report presents the allocation of proceeds from the green financing instruments and highlights the environmental impacts achieved through these investments.

Stora Enso's Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework is designed to finance investments that promote the Group's sustainability goals and the transition towards a circular bioeconomy. The proceeds of the outstanding green bonds fall into two of the eligible categories associated with the framework: sustainable forest management and sustainable product processes.

At the end of 2025, Stora Enso had eight outstanding green bonds or bilateral loans, with a total nominal amount of EUR 1,658 million. No new bonds were issued in 2025.

"Green financing enables investors to contribute to the transition toward a low-carbon and circular economy," says Kaarlo Höysniemi, Head of Group Treasury. "This report provides transparency on the use of our green financing instruments by outlining what we finance, the environmental benefits achieved, and how these initiatives advance climate change mitigation and adaptation."

The Green and Sustainability-Linked Financing Report and Framework are available on storaenso.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kaarlo Höysniemi

Head of Group Treasury

tel. +358 400 251 179

Jutta Mikkola

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +358 50 544 6061

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy.

Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

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