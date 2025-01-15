Stora Enso shares converted

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 January 2025 at 10:30 EET

HELSINKI, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 1 December – 31 December 2024 conversion period there were two conversions and a total of 450 A shares were converted into R shares. The shares were recorded in the Finnish trade register today, 15 January 2025, and trading in the new R shares will start on 16 January 2025.

Breakdown of shares after conversion:

A shares 175,663,629

R shares 612,956,358

Total 788,619,987

Each A share and every ten R shares carry one vote. The total amount of votes after the conversion is at least 236,959,264.

For further information, please contact:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70 210 7691

Stora Enso

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 20,000 employees and our sales in 2023 were EUR 9.4 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

