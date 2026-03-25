Stora Enso updates comparative figures following changes to segment reporting

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Stora Enso Oyj

Mar 25, 2026, 05:40 ET

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 25 March 2026 at 9:00 EET

HELSINKI, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso's segment reporting changed as of 1 January 2026, and the Group has restated the comparative figures for its segment reporting for 2025. 

Stora Enso has implemented changes to its organisational and reporting structures to better align with its strategic focus and operational synergies. Effective 1 January 2026, the Group's reportable segments are Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, Biomaterials, and Other.

Consumer Packaging: Consumer Packaging is a new reportable segment, consisting of the Cartonboard, and Foodservice and Liquid Board business areas (previously in Packaging Materials). These operating segments have been aggregated into a single reportable segment based on their similar economic and other characteristics.

Integrated Packaging: Another new reportable segment, Integrated Packaging, comprises the Containerboard business area (previously included in Packaging Materials) and the Packaging Solutions business area. These operating segments have also been aggregated based on their similar economic and other characteristics.

Biomaterials: The Biomaterials segment continues to be reported as a separate reportable segment.

Other: The segment Other now includes the Wood & Energy business area and Group functions, the Swedish forest assets, the Growth business unit and the Central European Wood Products operations. Intercompany sales of wood and logistics services from the segment Other to Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials have been eliminated from the segment Other, reflecting the manner in which the chief operating decision maker regularly reviews reportable segments.

Main changes

The Wood Products segment has been discontinued as a separate reportable segment as of 1 January 2026. Northern Europe Wood Products operations have been integrated into the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments to leverage operational synergies. Central European Wood Products operations, which are currently under strategic review, are reported within the segment Other.

The Forest segment has also been discontinued as a separate reportable segment. Swedish forest assets (which are proposed to be demerged) and wood supply operations in Finland, Sweden, and the Baltic countries are now reported within the segment Other. Plantations in Latin America and China, which are linked to local mills, continue to be reported under the Consumer Packaging and Biomaterials segments.

From 1 January 2026, Stora Enso's forestry-related associated companies in Finland (Tornator) and Sweden (SESOM 2) are reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the Forest segment), based on their proportional wood consumption.

Stora Enso's energy-related business and assets in Pohjolan Voima (PVO) are now reported within the Consumer Packaging, Integrated Packaging, and Biomaterials segments (previously reported in the segment Other), based on their proportional energy consumption. External PVO-related electricity sales will continue to be reported under the segment Other. The Growth business unit, focused on developing innovative biobased solutions to replace fossil-based and other non-renewable materials, is now reported within the segment Other. Previously, it was included in the Biomaterials segment.

The comparative figures have been restated according to the new reporting structure and are presented in the tables below under heading 'Restated'. Comparative figures based on the old reporting structure are presented under the heading 'As published'.

Total sales

Restated

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

3,692

900

945

953

894

Integrated Packaging

2,359

564

584

626

586

Biomaterials

1,558

378

358

407

416

Other

2,497

606

588

658

645

Inter-segment sales

-780

-194

-191

-217

-178

Total

9,326

2,254

2,283

2,426

2,362

As published

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

4,478

1,033

1,128

1,159

1,159

Packaging Solutions

1,027

253

263

272

239

Biomaterials

1,458

349

339

378

392

Wood Products

1,817

465

440

494

418

Forest

3,212

794

750

833

836

Other

194

50

48

47

49

Inter-segment sales

-2,861

-688

-686

-756

-731

Total

9,326

2,254

2,283

2,426

2,362

External sales

Restated

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

3,510

849

901

905

855

Integrated Packaging

2,274

542

564

602

566

Biomaterials 

1,233

302

280

309

342

Other

2,310

561

539

610

600

Total

9,326

2,254

2,283

2,426

2,362

As published

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

4,255

992

1,086

1,099

1,078

Packaging Solutions

1,016

250

260

270

237

Biomaterials

1,151

278

265

285

322

Wood Products

1,611

409

388

441

373

Forest

1,254

314

277

327

337

Other

39

11

8

5

15

Total

9,326

2,254

2,283

2,426

2,362

Adjusted EBITDA 

Restated

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

354

52

120

76

105

Integrated Packaging

232

68

31

72

60

Biomaterials

326

83

73

77

94

Other

230

45

67

61

57

Eliminations

2

6

-1

-7

4

Total

1,144

255

291

279

320

As published

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

419

69

120

99

131

Packaging Solutions

80

21

18

20

22

Biomaterials

252

66

59

55

72

Wood Products

43

5

5

22

10

Forest

377

85

92

107

93

Other

-28

3

-2

-17

-12

Eliminations

1

6

-1

-6

3

Total

1,144

255

291

279

320

Adjusted EBIT

Restated

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

129

-2

54

22

55

Integrated Packaging

74

29

- 9

33

22

Biomaterials

185

45

38

42

59

Other

138

22

44

37

35

Eliminations

2

6

-1

-7

4

Total

528

100

126

126

175

As published

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

124

-3

36

29

62

Packaging Solutions

14

5

2

3

5

Biomaterials

110

28

24

21

36

Wood Products

-2

-7

-6

11

1

Forest

317

71

76

88

82

Other

-37

1

-4

-20

-14

Eliminations

1

6

-1

-6

3

Total

528

100

126

126

175

Adjusted EBIT margin 

Restated

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

3.5 %

-0.2 %

5.7 %

2.3 %

6.2 %

Integrated Packaging

3.1 %

5.1 %

-1.5 %

5.2 %

3.7 %

Biomaterials

11.9 %

11.9 %

10.7 %

10.4 %

14.3 %

Other

5.5 %

3.7 %

7.4 %

5.6 %

5.5 %

Total

5.7 %

4.5 %

5.5 %

5.2 %

7.4 %

As published

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

2.8 %

-0.3 %

3.2 %

2.5 %

5.4 %

Packaging Solutions

1.4 %

1.8 %

0.6 %

1.1 %

2.1 %

Biomaterials

7.5 %

8.0 %

7.1 %

5.6 %

9.3 %

Wood Products

-0.1 %

-1.5 %

-1.4 %

2.2 %

0.2 %

Forest

9.9 %

8.9 %

10.2 %

10.6 %

9.8 %

Other

-19.1 %

2.4 %

-9.0 %

-42.3 %

-28.7 %

Total

5.7 %

4.5 %

5.5 %

5.2 %

7.4 %

Operating result (IFRS)

Restated

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Consumer Packaging

88

-7

41

4

51

Integrated Packaging

53

26

-18

25

20

Biomaterials

219

83

36

38

62

Other

580

369

173

4

34

Eliminations

2

6

-1

-7

4

Total

942

476

231

64

171

As published

EUR million

2025

Q4/25

Q3/25

Q2/25

Q1/25

Packaging Materials

83

-17

23

17

60

Packaging Solutions

2

4

-5

-2

5

Biomaterials

144

55

25

23

41

Wood Products

-16

-19

-8

11

1

Forest

826

484

210

55

76

Other

-98

-36

-12

-35

-15

Eliminations

1

6

-1

-6

3

Total

942

476

231

64

171

Stora Enso is a global leader in renewable materials with a strong focus on packaging. Our purpose is to replace non-renewable materials with renewable solutions. Together with our customers, we design and deliver competitive, high-quality packaging materials and solutions, made from fresh and recycled fibers, accelerating the transition to a circular bioeconomy.

Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2025 were EUR 9.3 billion. Stora Enso's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded on OTC Markets (OTCQX) in the USA as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

STORA ENSO OYJ

For further information, please contact:
Jutta Mikkola
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +358 50 544 6061

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