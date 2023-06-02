Stora Enso's financial reports and AGM in 2024

Stora Enso Oyj

02 Jun, 2023, 02:54 ET

HELSINKI, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Financial report dates in 2024

Stora Enso Oyj will publish four interim reports in 2024. The publication dates for financial information will be as follows: 

Thursday 1 February 2024

Financial Statement for the full year 2023

Thursday 25 April 2024

Interim Report for January–March 2024

Wednesday 24 July 2024

Half-year Report for January–June 2024

Thursday 24 October 2024

Interim Report for January–September 2024

The financial reports are published at approximately 8:30 EET. Stora Enso follows a silent period of 30 days prior to the publication of the financial reports.

Annual Report
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual Report 2023, including the financial statements and the report of the Board of Directors, will be published on the Group's website in the week beginning 12 February 2024.

Annual General Meeting
Stora Enso Oyj's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Wednesday 20 March 2024. Stora Enso's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer
tel. +46 72 241 0349

Investor enquiries:
Anna-Lena Åström
SVP Investor Relations
tel. +46 70 210 7691

Part of the global bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has approximately 21,000 employees and our sales in 2022 were EUR 11.7 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com/investors

