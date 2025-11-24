Stora Enso's new reporting structure and financial targets

STORA ENSO OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 November 2025 at 16:00 EET

HELSINKI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will implement a new financial reporting structure effective 1 January 2026, aligning with the Group's enhanced focus on renewable materials and packaging. In addition, the Group is introducing new financial targets along with a clear roadmap to achieve them. More insights will be shared at Stora Enso's Capital Markets Day tomorrow, 25 November.

Reporting structure

Following the recent decision to separate Stora Enso's Swedish forest assets into a listed public company and to initiate a strategic review of the Central European sawmilling and building solutions business, Stora Enso will further strengthen its leadership in renewable materials and packaging. The Group will maintain strong market positions, supported by more flexible, integrated, and cost-competitive production. In line with this more focused strategy, Stora Enso is introducing a new financial reporting structure.

Current reporting

structure New reporting structure as of 1 January 2026 Packaging Materials

Packaging Solutions

Biomaterials

Wood Products

Forest

Other Consumer Packaging (comprising the Cartonboard and the Foodservice and Liquid Board

business areas)

business areas) Integrated Packaging (comprising the Containerboard and the Packaging Solutions business

areas)

areas) Biomaterials

Other (including the Wood and Energy business area)

The wood products sites in Northern Europe, that are not included in the strategic review announced on 14 November, are integrated into the packaging and biomaterials segments to align with business unit P&L responsibilities.

The Swedish forest assets and the Central European sawmilling and building solutions operations (currently under strategic review) will be reported under the segment Other.

Stora Enso will publish restated comparative figures for the new structure during the first quarter of 2026.

Financial targets

Stora Enso's new financial targets are listed below. The Group will present a roadmap to achieve these targets in the CMD.



Target over the business cycle Adjusted EBIT margin >10% Revenue growth >4% Payout ratio >50% Net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio* <1x

* Temporarily the flexibility to increase up to 2x for strategic investments

Capital Markets Day webcast

Stora Enso will host a Capital Markets Day tomorrow, 25 November 2025. We invite you to join the event via live webcast, beginning at 9:00 UK time (10:00 CET, 11:00 EET). The webcast will conclude at approximately 12:30 pm UK time. For registration and further information, please visit: CMD webcast

During the event, Stora Enso will share insights into its strategic direction, with a strong focus on renewable materials and packaging, and present the roadmap for achieving its financial targets. The programme will also include a presentation of the conclusions from the strategic review of the Swedish forest assets, and an introduction of the new forest company, as well as a business overview of Stora Enso's key strategic focus areas.

The forest is at the heart of Stora Enso, and we believe that everything made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. We are the leading provider of renewable products in packaging, biomaterials, and wooden construction, and one of the largest private forest owners in the world. Stora Enso has approximately 19,000 employees and our sales in 2024 were EUR 9 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm AB (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA on OTC Markets (OTCQX) as ADRs and ordinary shares (SEOAY, SEOFF, SEOJF). storaenso.com/investors

