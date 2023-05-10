Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market size to grow at a CAGR of 7.17% from 2022 to 2027, Increasing warehouse rent drives market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The storage and warehouse leasing market size is estimated to grow by USD 91.27 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 7.17% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by Type (Non-climate controlled and Climate controlled), End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer goods, Food and beverages, and Others), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The non-climate-controlled segment will be significant for the market's growth during the forecast period. Non-climate-controlled storage space or warehouse is defined as a facility that is not equipped with temperature-controlling units such as air conditioners and heat blowers. Non-climate-controlled self-storage systems are outdoor storage units, which are used to store certain types of clothing, furniture, and kitchen items. The increase in global demand for the warehousing and storage market is a key driver supporting the market growth. The storage and warehouse facilities are used to store automotive, chemical, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, FMCG, and electronic products and manufacturers, importers, exporters, and logistics service providers use warehouses to store finished and semi-finished goods. Download a Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market 2023-2027

Information Services Market Insights -

Vendors: 15+, Including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, American Warehouses, Avison Young, CBRE Group Inc., Central Storage and Warehouse Co., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., CubeSmart LP, Foster Van Lines, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Commercial Real Estate, Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC, Safestore Holdings plc, Saltbox, Transwestern Commercial Services LLC, W. T. Young LLC, Ward North American, and Warehouses Plus, among others

: 15+, Including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, American Warehouses, , CBRE Group Inc., Central Storage and Warehouse Co., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., CubeSmart LP, , Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Commercial Real Estate, Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC, Safestore Holdings plc, Saltbox, Transwestern Commercial Services LLC, W. T. Young LLC, , and Warehouses Plus, among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: Type (Non-climate controlled and Climate controlled), End-user (Manufacturing, Retail, Consumer goods, Food and beverages, and Others), and Geography ( North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Storage and warehouse leasing market - Vendor Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors including Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, American Warehouses, Avison Young, CBRE Group Inc., Central Storage and Warehouse Co., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., CubeSmart LP, Foster Van Lines, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Commercial Real Estate, Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC, Safestore Holdings plc, Saltbox, Transwestern Commercial Services LLC, W. T. Young LLC, Ward North American, and Warehouses Plus.

Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market – Market Dynamics

Major Trends -

Increased use of technology for the modernization of warehouses is an emerging storage and warehouse leasing market trends that is contributing to the market growth.

Vendors provide tools and methodologies to automate business process areas as well as integrate cross-functional business process components and effectively identify, track, quantify, and report on various sustainability factors.

Furthermore, the Internet of Things (IoT) involves the use of sensors and robotic systems in warehouses.

Moreover, analytical tools are used to process data in the most productive, efficient, convenient, and secure way.

Hence, the demand for warehouses equipped with IoT solutions will drive the global storage and warehouse leasing market during the forecast period.

Key challenges -

Increasing warehouse rent driving buyers to invest in storage and warehouse facilities is one of the major challenges hindering the market growth.

The location of storage and storage facilities is a key strategic decision requiring analysis of various factors such as area, connectivity, and land value and the property price is a decisive factor for warehouse operators.

Furthermore, rising rents for storage and warehouses are creating a difficult business environment for market operators, and also drives buyers to build new facilities or develop a strategic alliance to optimize their operational efficiency.

The construction of new warehouses and warehouses is expected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Hence, such challenges impede the market growth during the forecast period.

The storage and warehouse leasing market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as future prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Storage And Warehouse Leasing Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the storage and warehouse leasing market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the storage and warehouse leasing market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the storage and warehouse leasing market across North America , APAC, Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the storage and warehouse leasing market vendors

Storage and Warehouse Leasing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.17% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 91.27 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.59 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adwise Realty LLP, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, American Warehouses, Avison Young, CBRE Group Inc., Central Storage and Warehouse Co., Colliers International Property Consultants Inc., CubeSmart LP, Foster Van Lines, Lee and Associates Licensing and Administration Co. LP, Prologis Inc., Public Storage, Radius Commercial Real Estate, Royal Commercial Real Estate LLC, Safestore Holdings plc, Saltbox, Transwestern Commercial Services LLC, W. T. Young LLC, Ward North American, and Warehouses Plus Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's Industrials Market Reports

