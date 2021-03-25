Storage Industry Veteran Brian McCloskey Joins Fungible as Chief Revenue Officer

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fungible Inc. , a pioneer in data-centric computing, today announced the appointment of Brian McCloskey as Chief Revenue Officer reporting to Fungible CEO Pradeep Sindhu. McCloskey will lead Fungible's Sales and Marketing teams globally to deliver Fungible's vision of revolutionizing the performance, economics, reliability and security of scale-out data centers across all markets.

McCloskey built his career at industry-defining storage and cloud solutions companies, including EMC, Pure Storage, NetApp, Isilon and SolidFire, and has a proven track record of building high-performing teams that deliver exceptional growth in highly competitive market segments.

"I'm pleased to welcome Brian to the Fungible team as we begin delivering on Fungible's vision of revolutionizing data center infrastructure," said Pradeep Sindhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Fungible. "Brian's experience and proven track record could not come at a better time as we prepare to deliver the culmination of Fungible's efforts, the Fungible Data Center."

McCloskey holds MBAs in Corporate Finance and International Marketing from New York University.

