Storage Made Easy helps Jaguar Land Rover bridge the gap between business-critical applications and Google Cloud Storage

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) uses National Instrument's DataFinder to index and analyse over a terabyte of time-series data created each day. The data is generated from test drive sensors and measurements, and adhoc measurements from 400 dataloggers in the powertrain calibration and controls department. It is then and saved directly on Google Cloud Storage. The challenge has been how to take advantage of the cloud for increased durability and agility when the application can only index and manage data from file-based storage systems.

The Storage Made Easy Google Storage Drive allows applications, and end users, to connect to Google Cloud Storage as if it was a local read-write hierarchical file system. The drive allows Jaguar Land Rover to move their data management and analytics platform to Google Cloud with minimal migration costs.

The Cloud Drive is optimised for large data sets and deep folder hierarchies and does not obfuscate object metadata, allowing concurrent access by apps directly to Google Cloud Storage.

Maxime Lecuona, Power Train Calibration and Controls Data Processing team leader at Jaguar Land Rover, said: "Moving our infrastructure to Google cloud is a critical project for us. We are planning on leveraging this new platform to gain in flexibility and ultimately provide our services to a wider portion of the company. Storage Made Easy Google storage drive is allowing us to transfer our current infrastructure to this new environment with minimal change to the existing code, and at a very reasonable price."

Jim Liddle, Storage Made Easy CEO, said: "Cloud technology is undoubtedly a great way for companies to free up IT to concentrate on innovation, but there is still a need to bridge the gap between remote cloud storage and critical business applications, and this is what the Storage Made Easy solutions provide."

Storage Made Easy is already offering native drives for all major object storage, allowing users to interact with Amazon S3, Microsoft Azure, OpenStack Swift or Google Cloud Storage through familiar interfaces.

ABOUT JAGUAR LAND ROVER

Jaguar Land Rover is the UK's largest automotive manufacturer, built around two iconic British car brands: Land Rover, the world's leading manufacturer of premium all-wheel-drive vehicles; and Jaguar, one of the world's premier luxury sports saloon and sports car marques.

ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)

Storage Made Easy provides a multi-cloud data management and data protection product called the Enterprise File Fabric™ that unifies on-premises and on-cloud company storage assets in addition to standalone products that bridge desktop and cloud, such as operating system native cloud drives and cloud explorer applications.

The File Fabric provides cloud-like economics across a company's storage portfolio, unlocking the benefits and cost-efficiency of its data assets whilst providing strict controls and governance for legislative compliance and security concerns such as ransomware attacks. Existing site-based storage infrastructures can be transformed into an on-premises private cloud, delivering a storage-as-a-service model to the company. Local storage can be connected to public clouds, expertly managed by the File Fabric as a unified hybrid cloud storage platform.

The File Fabric solution offers a "blanket" that companies can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on-premises, within a public cloud, or on a third party software vendors' cloud (SharePoint or SalesForce for example). Customers can use the File Fabric for security, encryption and control with a focus on compliance regimes such as GDPR, HIPAA, FERPA and GBLA.

Customers include one of the world's largest social media companies, and also one of the largest global retailers, in addition to global internet service providers, universities and international government and governmental bodies.

The company is backed by one of the largest alternative asset managers in addition to entrepreneurs in the London market insurance industry, who have previously successfully sold their company to a listed peer.

Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.

