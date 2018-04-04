Storage Made Easy secures £3 million in growth funding to capitalise on compliance and governance of digital assets

Between on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments the policing of data has become an almost impossible task for most companies. In addition to security issues, such as Ransomware attacks, new compliance regimes, such as GDPR, mean that for companies to ensure they are protected they have to implement their own polices and security across their entire data estate, including that which is provided by cloud service providers.

The Storage Made Easy File Fabric solves this problem and works with a company's existing file stores to provide not only policy based security but also, for example, insight into which files contain personal data, and also a 'single pane of glass' view into corporate data stores, unifying on-site and on-cloud file assets.

The product is also used extensively with Object Storage products, which form a key part of many companies future digital transformation and data growth plans. As most Object Storage provides only REST based API access the File Fabric provides a means to not only police the data that resides in Object Storage, but also easily allow end users to interact with it, directly from their desktops as they do with their existing filers.

The Storage Made Easy File Fabric is used by some of the worlds biggest companies and the company's customer portfolio includes one of the largest global social media companies, a global North American communications and technology leader, a large North American network broadcaster and additionally the product is also utilised in UK government, via the G-Cloud initiative, as well as by other international government bodies.

Storage Made Easy recently announced a growth reseller partnership with one of the leading S3 compatible Object Storage vendors, Cloudian, and additionally partners with other major vendors in the Object Storage space including RedHat, and Canonical.

"We are excited to receive this infusion of capital from our new and existing investors," said CEO and co-founder Jim Liddle. "They recognize the market opportunity and believe that Storage Made Easy is strategically positioned to build on the existing growth and success that has already been achieved. This new funding will primarily be spent on sales related resources as we push to grow our footprint in the enterprise. This investment validates our unique approach to making corporate data more productive and secure wherever it may be installed, on-cloud or on-premises."

ABOUT STORAGE MADE EASY (SME)

Storage Made Easy provides a multi-cloud data management and data protection product called the Enterprise File Fabric™ that unifies on-premises and on-cloud company storage assets.

The File Fabric provides cloud-like economies across a company's storage portfolio unlocking the benefits and cost-efficiency of their data assets, whilst providing strict controls and governance for legislative compliance and security concerns such as ransomware attacks. Existing site-based storage infrastructures can be transformed into an on-premises private cloud, delivering a storage-as-a-service model to the company. Local storage can be connected to public clouds, expertly managed by the File Fabric as a unified hybrid cloud storage platform.

The File Fabric solution offers a "blanket" that company's can privately apply to wrap around all their data: on-premises, within a public cloud, or on a third party software vendors' cloud (SharePoint or Salesforce for example). Customers can use the File Fabric for security, encryption and control with a focus on compliance regimes such as GDPR, HIPPA, FERPA and GBLA.

Customers include one of the world's largest social media companies, and also one of the largest global retailers, in addition to global Internet Service Providers, Universities and international government and governmental bodies.

The company is backed by one of the largest alternative asset managers and entrepreneurs in the London market insurance industry, who have previously successfully sold their company to a listed peer.

Storage Made Easy is the trading name of Vehera LTD.

