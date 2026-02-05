Storage Post Self Storage Announces 2026 Guide to Self-Storage in New York City

Leading self-storage company shares key insights regarding storage costs, trends and tips in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage today releases its comprehensive New York City Self-Storage Index, highlighting key trends and tips for self-storage in the city. Featuring five indices, one for each borough, Storage Post's NYC Self-Storage Index provides residents and business owners in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island with information regarding self-storage needs, important amenities, common neighborhoods and typical costs.

Storage Post currently owns and operates 15 self-storage facilities in New York City, contributing to the city's total inventory of more than 24.1M square feet of storage space. With the NYC Self-Storage Index, the company leverages its experiences with customers across all five boroughs to identify significant trends in self-storage users and options in the city.

"New York's self-storage market is competitive, and demand has been steadily increasing as more people turn to self-storage units to supplement small living and working spaces," says Jackson Wilson, Storage Post's EVP and Chief Technology Officer. "We zeroed in on the industry trends driving this growth, highlighting who's using self-storage, why they need it and what they're looking for in the coming year."

Key topics in Storage Post's NYC Self-Storage Index include:

Housing trends driving self-storage use, such as shrinking apartment sizes

Who uses self-storage units and why, including insights regarding students, vehicle owners, small businesses and the film industry

Why customers should look for amenities like climate control, on-site parking and flexible leases

Popular neighborhoods for self-storage in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island

"It's no exaggeration that in New York City, everyone could use more space," adds Wilson. "With this index, we hope to help New Yorkers recognize if they have a need for self-storage, and what to look for when shopping for a unit in their borough."

