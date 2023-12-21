Storage Post Self Storage Announces Its Sponsorship of the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

BRONX, N.Y., Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage is proud to announce its sponsorship of the 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. Storage Post currently owns and operates 29 self-storage facilities in the New York City metro area, including five properties in the Bronx, home to the New York Yankees and the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl.

Storage Post Self Storage will be featured throughout Yankee Stadium, including on concourse televisions, in LED animation in the Great Hall, on signage behind a goal post, in a scoreboard feature and on the outfield wall LED boards.

"We look forward to a great game with two outstanding football teams battling it out in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium," said Dylan Delaune, Storage Post's Chief Operating Officer.

Storage Post Self Storage is growing throughout the New York City area. The company acquired 11 properties in 2022 and Storage Post's acquisitions team expects to add several additional high quality self-storage facilities through a combination of existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post Self-Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

About the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl

Established in 2010, the Pinstripe Bowl (www.pinstripebowl.com, @pinstripebowl on Twitter and Instagram) has featured many memorable moments in recent college football history. "New York's Bowl Game" is played at the world-renowned Yankee Stadium, which is home to the New York Yankees, New York City Football Club and many other sporting, cultural and business events. The 2023 Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl will take place on Thursday, December 28, at 2:15 p.m. (ET), featuring the University of Miami from the Atlantic Coast Conference and Rutgers University from the Big Ten Conference. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN and broadcast by ESPN Radio.

