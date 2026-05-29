Storage Post Self Storage Celebrates Grand Opening of Williamsburg Facility

Leading self-storage company celebrates new Brooklyn location at 109 South 5th Street

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading self-storage company, today announces the grand opening of its newest location at 109 South 5th Street in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Now open and fully operational, the facility marks the company's 16th location in New York City and fourth in Brooklyn.

The state-of-the-art property delivers technology-enabled storage solutions to one of the city's fastest-growing neighborhoods. Features include advanced access control, 24/7 digital surveillance, online leasing, climate-controlled units, high-capacity elevators, spacious loading areas and an on-site retail center with packing supplies.

"Williamsburg is one of the strongest self-storage submarkets in New York City," says Brandon Pierce, Director of Construction at Storage Post Self Storage. "We're proud to officially open this best-in-class facility and provide Brooklyn residents and businesses with additional facilities in the borough that provide a premium storage experience."

The opening reflects Storage Post's continued expansion across high-density urban markets through strategic growth and acquisitions. For more information about Storage Post and its locations, visit https://www.storagepost.com/.

About Storage Post Self Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and Midwest and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

404-201-6611

[email protected]

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

[email protected]

SOURCE Storage Post