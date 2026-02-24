Storage Post Self Storage Adds Plainview Facility to Long Island Portfolio

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading self-storage company, today announced the acquisition of a new self-storage facility in Plainview, New York, further extending its footprint across Long Island. The property is located at 150 Fairchild Avenue, Plainview, NY, and was formerly operated as a CubeSmart facility.

Storage Post Plainview

This acquisition signifies Storage Post's seventh location on Long Island, underscoring the brand's continued commitment to serving high-demand suburban markets throughout the New York metro area. The Plainview facility features a modern geothermal energy system that powers heating, air conditioning and dehumidification across the property, supporting both operational efficiency and sustainability.

"This acquisition represents another important milestone in our Long Island growth strategy," said Jack Giannola, Director of Acquisitions at Storage Post. "Plainview is a strong, established market with strong demand for high-quality storage, and this facility aligns perfectly with our long-term vision for the region. A special thank you to Robert Bloch from Marcus and Millichamp for the support."

The property was acquired in large part due to the management of debt by Senior Managing Director Steven Klein and Senior Director Robert Tonnessen with JLL Capital. JLL Capital Markets announced in December 2025 a $47 million first mortgage loan for Storage Post East Village. In addition to managing the debt for this new Plainview facility, JLL also provided the debt of Storage Post facilities in Newark and Nyack.

Giannola added, "We're grateful to the sellers for the care and attention they brought to this property, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation they established. This Plainview and Long Island is a great submarket characterized by low supply, strong density and high traffic. Our team is focused on ensuring a seamless transition while enhancing the customer experience through Storage Post's operational platform and service standards."

For more information about Storage Post and its locations, visit https://www.storagepost.com/.

About Storage Post Self Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and Midwest and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of December 31, 2025. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com .

