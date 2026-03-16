Storage Post Adds Bohemia, NY Self-Storage Facility, Bringing Long Island Portfolio to 15 Properties

NEW YORK, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage, a leading owner and operator of self-storage facilities, today announced it has added Suffolk Self Storage, located in Bohemia, New York, to its growing operating portfolio. The property, located on the South Shore of Long Island at 1295 Lakeland Avenue, expands the company's presence across Long Island and the broader New York metropolitan area.

The Bohemia property will be fully integrated into the Storage Post operating platform, introducing Storage Post's technology-driven management platform, including advanced online reservations, revenue optimization systems and proprietary video-enabled customer service connecting renters with remote storage specialists in real time.

The facility will also be incorporated into Storage Post's centralized website and digital marketing ecosystem, enabling residents and businesses throughout Bohemia, Sayville, Islip and surrounding Suffolk County communities to easily search, reserve and rent storage units online.

"Long Island remains a core growth market for Storage Post," said David Boris of Storage Post. "Following our expansion across markets such as Huntington Station and Garden City, we're excited to integrate Suffolk Self Storage, a well-located Suffolk County property, into our operating and marketing platform and enhancing the customer experience."

The Bohemia self-storage facility offers a range of storage unit options designed to meet both personal and business needs. Amenities include climate-controlled storage units, covered vehicle parking, convenient drive-up access and secure daily access for customers. With the addition of the Bohemia property, Storage Post now operates 15 locations across Long Island, Queens and Brooklyn, continuing to expand its presence throughout the New York City and New York State.

For more information about Storage Post and its locations, visit www.storagepost.com.

About Storage Post Self Storage

Storage Post is a leading self-storage company transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and Midwest and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post, visit www.storagepost.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

404-201-6611

[email protected]

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

[email protected]

SOURCE Storage Post