Storage Post Self Storage Deftly Executes Its 8th Self-Storage Property Acquisition This Year With A New Facility In Linden, New Jersey

Storage Post-Linden South is a premium facility that benefits from brand recognition within the neighborhood and a sister store, Storage Post-Linden, only 3 miles away. The property resides in a high traffic retail corridor of Linden, NJ with Wal-Mart, Target, and Home Depot just a few blocks away.

"The New York City MSA is one of the most outstanding self-storage markets in the country and our significant market presence allows us to deliver high value to our investors," says William "Billy" Palmer III, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel. "Our executive team is adept at both marketing innovation and market leading operational performance, which fosters excellence in our customers' experience."

Storage Post-Linden South is Storage Post Self Storage's 28th property in the New York MSA. Storage Post's acquisitions team is expected to add several additional self-storage facilities in the next year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality self-storage units, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more on Storage Post-Linden South please visit https://www.storagepost.com/locations/new-jersey/linden-south. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, please visit www.storagepost.com.

