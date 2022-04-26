Storage Post Self Storage has closed its 9th acquisition this year with the purchase of a 92,470 square foot self-storage property in lower Manhattan's East Village.

NEW YORK, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The multi-story self-storage facility is located in the heart of Alphabet City in lower Manhattan's East Village at 444 East 10th Street. Storage Post assumed management of the property earlier this year and immediately created value by leveraging their proprietary technology and marketing, improving operations, and enhancing customer service. Storage Post's third-party management platform grew occupancy and delivered outsized returns to the previous owner. Storage Post plans to improve the facility by increasing the rentable square footage by adding additional units and enhancing the property's amenities to include upgraded HVAC, lighting and security systems.

"For years we have been the industry leader in self-storage innovation, never settling for the status quo", said Jackson Wilson, Storage Post Chief Technology Officer. "We were the first to market with contactless online rentals and live virtual customer service. At Storage Post we are always working to implement new technologies at scale to improve the self-storage experience for our customers."

Storage Post-East Village is Storage Post Self Storage's 28th property in the New York MSA. Storage Post's acquisitions team is expected to add several additional self-storage facilities in the next year through existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Storage Post is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality self-storage units, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more on Storage Post-East Village please visit https://www.storagepost.com/locations/new-york/manhattan/east-village. For more information on Storage Post and its executive leadership, please visit www.storagepost.com.

