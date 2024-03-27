Storage Post Self Storage Renews as the Official Self-storage Partner of the New York Yankees

BRONX, N.Y., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Post Self Storage has renewed its partnership and will continue to be the official self-storage partner of the New York Yankees. Storage Post owns and operates 29 self-storage facilities in the New York City metro area, including five properties in the Bronx, home to the New York Yankees.

Storage Post Self Storage branding will be visible in Yankee Stadium on concourse televisions, as part of LED animation in the Great Hall and on the in-field LEDs. In addition, Storage Post will have virtual signage on the back of the pitcher's mound during select YES Network broadcasts and advertisements on WFAN Radio during Yankees games. Storage Post will also be able to provide new customers with select game tickets through its website and publicize as an "Official Self Storage Partner."

"We are excited to renew our partnership with the New York Yankees and look forward to what we believe will be an outstanding and winning season," said Billy Palmer, Storage Post's EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel.

Storage Post's acquisitions team expects to add several additional high-quality self-storage facilities this year through a combination of existing property acquisitions, ground-up development and select management contracts.

About Storage Post Self-Storage

Storage Post Self Storage is a leading self-storage company that is transforming the storage industry. The company focuses on quality products, operational excellence, positive customer service and increased returns for investors. Storage Post has locations along the East Coast and throughout the South and is rapidly expanding through self-storage acquisitions and development. For more information on Storage Post visit www.storagepost.com.

About the New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

Acquisitions Contact:

Jack Giannola

Director of Acquisitions

201-679-6790

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Steve Gruver

Director of Marketing

404-201-6611

[email protected]

SOURCE Storage Post Self Storage