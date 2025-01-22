Storage Units Capital Hires Brian Quibodeaux

News provided by

Storage Units Capital

Jan 22, 2025, 13:03 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Storage Units Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today that Brian Quibodeaux has joined the company as an internal wholesaler. Quibodeaux will build and maintain relationships with financial intermediaries and facilitate the strategic expansion of the firm's sales and distribution effort. 

"Storage Units is excited to welcome Brian to our team of leading professionals," said Sean Casterline, channel marketing director for Storage Units Capital. "Brian has a proven track record in building and maintaining solid relationships, making him an invaluable resource as we continue to grow our sales and distribution opportunities."

Quibodeaux brings nearly a decade of experience in the ﬁnancial services industry to his role. Most recently he was an internal wholesaler for CNL Securities, serving the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, where he helped financial advisors meet the needs of their clients with an array of alternative investments. Prior to CNL, he served as a business account manager specializing in business solutions for a global telecommunications provider.

Quibodeaux holds FINRA series 7 and 63 licenses.

About Storage Units Capital
Storage Units Capital is a self-storage real estate investment and management firm that specializes in the development, acquisition, and management of state-of-the-art self-storage facilities across the southeast United States. Storage Units Capital aims to provide modern, never-before-seen features for its users and income and growth potential for its investors. To learn more, visit storageunitscapital.com

Contact:    

Jennifer Franklin

Spotlight Marketing Communications                                          

(949) 427-1385                                                                                               

[email protected]

SOURCE Storage Units Capital

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Storage Units Capital Secures $75 Million Construction Financing for Florida Self-Storage Properties

Storage Units Capital Secures $75 Million Construction Financing for Florida Self-Storage Properties

Storage Units Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today that it has secured a $75 million construction loan through Beal...
Storage Units Income Fund II Increases Additional Preferred Return to 5%

Storage Units Income Fund II Increases Additional Preferred Return to 5%

Storage Units Capital, a self-storage real estate investment firm, announced today that Storage Units Income Fund II, LLC has increased the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Real Estate

Real Estate

Personnel Announcements

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics