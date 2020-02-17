Storage Water Heater Market Worth $13 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Storage Water Heater Market revenue is anticipated to surpass USD 13 billion by 2026, as reported in the latest study by Global Market Insights, Inc. Growing customer awareness toward smart water heating technologies coupled with a surging electrification rate will stimulate product adoption over the forecast timeframe. In addition, increasing concerns toward high electricity bills along with introduction to energy-efficient heating technologies will complement the business landscape.

Increasing deployment across large commercial applications including airports, shopping complexes and other public facilities will facilitate the adoption of above 250 liters capacity water heaters. Growing adoption of space and central heating systems across regions with extremely cold winters will enhance the business outlook. The units are extensively deployed across the healthcare and hospitality sector to meet critical hot water demands. In addition, increasing use across hot water jacuzzies and swimming pools will complement the industry landscape.

The natural gas segment of the storage water heater market is anticipated to grow on account of low operation cost, clean combustion and mass flow capabilities. Increasing adoption across remote off-grid localities and areas with frequent power outages will complement the industry landscape. The units allow the users to control and regulate the temperature, gas control and ignition along with low operational cost will significantly enhance the business outlook.

Some major findings of the storage water heater market report include:

Ongoing investments toward research & development and product upgrades will spur business growth

Increasing product demand owing to key advantages including availability in multiple capacities, flexible installation and product differentiation

Surging deployment across residential applications owing to easy maintenance and introduction of new control and monitoring features will stimulate industry growth

Key players operating across the market include A.O Smith, Rheem Manufacturing, Bradford, Rinnai, Bosch and Whirlpool Corporation.

For North America, the U.S. will drive the storage water heater market growth owing to robust expansion of the service sector. Ongoing development of zero-emission buildings along with surging demand from commercial facilities including offices, hotels and remote military applications will boost product demand. The region ensures the presence of leading water heater manufacturers that are focusing on product differentiation and smart heating technologies.

Rising concerns toward carbon emissions owing to ongoing environmental change will fuel the growth of the storage water heater industry. Respective governments are actively promoting the deployment of energy-efficient heating appliances across new buildings and public facilities. Some of the key policies governing the market include Minimum Energy Performance Standards, Energy Efficiency Directive and Energy Labelling. In addition, ongoing measures to improve large standby losses, dry heating issues and high-power consumption will further enhance the business outlook.

