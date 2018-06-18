StorageCraft Introduces New and Enhanced ConnectWise Integration; Helps Boost MSP Margins

StorageCraft for ConnectWise Manage (PSA) Integration saves MSPs time and money. StorageCraft partners can sync StorageCraft licenses and cloud usage to their PSA accounts for automated billing. The PSA Integration maps the number of StorageCraft MSP licenses and Cloud storage usage to PSA customer accounts and agreements. It allows MSPs to push changes either on-demand or on a schedule from StorageCraft to their ConnectWise Manage system. It also generates a summary mapping report to detail which StorageCraft accounts have been mapped.

StorageCraft Plug-in for ConnectWise Automate (RMM) increases operational efficiencies. Partners can manage and monitor all their data protection from within the ConnectWise Automate Control Center. The RMM plug-in allows MSPs to remotely install/uninstall, license and update the SPX backup agent on any machine. Backups can be easily configured remotely and on the fly. Status, errors and warnings are also remotely monitored all from inside the Automate Control Center.

"We have more than a thousand partners using StorageCraft PSA Integration and RMM ConnectWise plug-ins. It was very clear that this community expected more from StorageCraft in terms of the frequency and sophistication of updated plug-ins. Judging by the response from our Beta program, the community agrees that we have delivered. We have made significant investments in ensuring our partners experience the best possible integration with the ConnectWise platform. We will continue to invest and innovate with regular updates to our existing solutions as well as new product offerings."

"StorageCraft has been a long-term DRaaS partner with ConnectWise. With these updates, our partners can now deploy, configure, manage and monitor the latest StorageCraft solutions with the Automate plug-in, while new automation features in the Manage integration give partners the speed and efficiency needed to scale their business unhindered by operational processes."

"Participating in the StorageCraft beta program has been extremely rewarding. The responsiveness of the StorageCraft development team was excellent, and the results speak for themselves. The Automate plug-in to StorageCraft is radically improved. For example, the speed, ease and efficiency that we can now deploy, monitor and maintain our backups is exceptional. This means we can redirect considerable resources away from back-end issues into customer engagement that adds value, revenue and margin."

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops, laptops and SaaS applications in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft provides business continuity and data management market services through software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

