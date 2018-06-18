The PSA Integration service maps StorageCraft MSP license quantities and cloud storage usage to the PSA customer accounts and contracts for automated billing.

It allows MSPs to push changes in license quantities or cloud usage on-demand or on a schedule.

It generates a mapping report to summarize which StorageCraft accounts have been mapped.

"The enhanced automation capabilities of our Autotask PSA Integration service will give MSPs much needed speed and efficiency boosts. Removing cumbersome back end operations processes will also help them scale with greater ease," said Shridar Subramanian, VP product management and marketing at StorageCraft. "We have made significant investments in ensuring our partners experience the best possible integration with the Autotask platform. We will continue to invest and innovate with regular updates to our existing solutions as well as new product offerings."

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops, laptops and SaaS applications in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft provides business continuity and data management market services through software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Ó 2018 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.

Contact Information:

Jock Breitwieser

StorageCraft Technology Corp.

+1 408.800.5625

jock.breitwieser@storagecraft.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/storagecraft-msps-get-operational-boost-from-improved-integration-with-autotask-300667525.html

SOURCE StorageCraft

Related Links

https://www.storagecraft.com

