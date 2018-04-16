StorageCraft Strengthens Global Presence; Opens Office in Middle East and India

"Sayed Shamshuddin is highly knowledgeable, well respected and understands technology and customer needs in the Middle East. We are very excited to have him join our team," said Andy Zollo, vice president of sales EMEA at StorageCraft. "Customer success is Shamshuddin's first priority in the region."

"With years exclusively spent in the information security and identity and access management field, joining StorageCraft's team in the Middle East and India is exciting," said Shamshuddin. "In particular with the booming development of digitalization initiatives in the Middle East region, the ability to securely and reliably back up and restore vast amounts of data has shifted into focus. The increasingly distributed nature of data and the massive growth of unstructured data are creating storage challenges for organizations. StorageCraft knows how to successfully address these issues directly and effectively."

StorageCraft had its regional debut at GITEX Technology Week 2017 in Dubai. Here, the company launched OneBlox, the scale-out object-based NAS storage appliance that solves businesses' common storage pain points, such as complex installation, cumbersome management, limited capacity and forklift upgrades.

"StorageCraft OneBlox offers scale-out technology and high performance with a very cost-effective TCO. In addition, it offers unique enterprise-class features such as bring your own drive, inline de-duplication and remote replication, to name just a few," said Ahamed Siddiq, Head - ICT Business Unit at Telephony Communication Technologies L.L.C. "OneBlox scale-out NAS object-based storage means a simpler, faster, easier to manage, future-proofed and cost effective storage solution that we can take directly to our client to store and secure their data."

About StorageCraft

The StorageCraft family of companies, founded in 2003, provides award-winning backup, disaster recovery, system migration and data protection solutions for servers, desktops, laptops and SaaS applications in addition to powerful data analytics. StorageCraft provides business continuity and data management market services through software products that reduce downtime, improve security and stability for systems and data, and lower the total cost of ownership. For more information, visit www.storagecraft.com.

StorageCraft and ShadowProtect are trademarks of StorageCraft Technology Corp. Other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright 2018 StorageCraft Technology Corp. All rights reserved.

