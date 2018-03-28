LAS VEGAS, March 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageHeaven (www.storageheaven.com), the industry's leader in LTO tape duplication, has announced today that its TapeMaster LTO | LTFS Ultrium Tape Duplicator has been named a finalist in the StudioDaily Prime Awards in the Storage and Infrastructure category. View all the finalists here.

StorageHeaven TapeMaster LTO | LTFS Ultrium Duplicator Named Finalists in the Annual StudioDaily Prime Awards for 2018

"Our team is thrilled about making the finalist cut and I would like to take this opportunity to say congratulations to the other finalists as well," said Mr. Gordon, VP Sales and Marketing at StorageHeaven. "We see this recognition as confirmation that we are on the right path in terms of creating practical solutions that will enable Media and Entertainment customers to clone and/or migrate their LTO LTFS tapes quickly and easily at the fastest speeds possible, completely offline, with no computer or software required."

The TapeMaster LTO | LTFS Ultrium tape duplication devices provide unmatched duplication speeds surpassing 300MB/sec (native) and come in a portable manual version and a fully automated rack mountable version for round-the-clock unattended migration or cloning of LTO Ultrium tapes.

The finalists in the seventh-annual StudioDaily Prime Awards represent the top tier of new technology, creative thinking, and high-end craftsmanship in media and entertainment. These game-changing new products, forward-thinking companies, and innovative people are driving this industry.

In recognition of this achievement, each finalist will be recognized at the StudioDaily Prime Awards presentation on the NAB show floor. StudioDaily will be announcing the winners and also recognize the Best of Show for 2018.

About StorageHeaven

StorageHeaven is the world's leader in data tape duplication and migration solutions. Founded in 1992, StorageHeaven is dedicated to delivering reliable, innovative, state-of-the-art media duplication and archival solutions for Information Technology, Forensic and Media & Entertainment industry users worldwide. The company's products are sold direct to users, through international distributors and authorized dealers worldwide. Visit their website at http://www.storageheaven.com.

