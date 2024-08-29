StorageMart Acquires New Self Storage Facility in Canton, GA

CANTON, Ga., Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a leading provider of self-storage solutions, is pleased to announce the acquisition of a state-of-the-art storage facility located in Canton, Georgia. This latest addition to our portfolio underscores StorageMart's commitment to expanding our presence in key markets and delivering exceptional storage solutions to communities across the country.

StorageMart opens a new storage facility on Holly Springs Pkwy in Canton, GA.

The newly built facility, located at 4843 Holly Springs Pkwy in Canton, includes 95,429 net rentable square feet, comprising of 865 units. Designed to cater to a wide range of storage needs, the facility offers a mix of unit sizes, including climate controlled options and drive-up access, ensuring that customers have the flexibility to choose the storage solution that best suits their requirements.

"StorageMart is thrilled to be expanding our presence in the Canton area," said Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions at StorageMart. "This acquisition aligns with our strategic growth plan, and we are excited to bring our high standards of customer service and storage solutions to the Canton community. We look forward to serving both residential and business customers with our easy and secure storage experience they have come to expect from StorageMart."

In addition to offering top-tier storage solutions, the Canton facility features enhanced security measures, including 24-hour video surveillance and gated access providing peace of mind for customers. The facility also offers convenient access hours with on-site management, as well as 24/7 customer support through our call center, making it easy for customers to have all of their storage questions answered day or night.

As part of our ongoing commitment to the communities we serve, StorageMart is excited to bring our reputation for quality and reliability to Canton. With this newly built facility, we are proud to support the local community by offering clean, secure, and accessible storage options.

About StorageMart: StorageMart is a leading provider of self-storage solutions with a strong presence across the continental United States, Canada, and United Kingdom. Our commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions has made us a trusted partner in the industry.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart