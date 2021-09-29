StorageMart Acquires Nine Stores in the Milwaukee Metro Area

Known for a strategic approach to expansion, the Milwaukee addition is a bold, calculated acquisition that is informed by the same measured decision-making that has become a hallmark of the StorageMart brand since its inception more than two decades ago.

"Whether it's a one-property deal or a multi-property acquisition, StorageMart is looking for the same base characteristics: Well-maintained properties at locations that are conducive to business with the right blend of market demand, zoning regulations, and competitor positioning." Cris Burnam, CEO, StorageMart.

The new stores push StorageMart over the 250+ locations milestone and are located throughout the greater metro area, including Milwaukee, Cudahy, Franklin, New Berlin, Caledonia, Waukesha, and Muskego. All the recently acquired properties have been evaluated and will be upgraded with enhancements consistent with the StorageMart promise – easy, clean storage solutions and friendly customer service.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company donated more than half a million dollars to charities, in addition to donating storage space to charitable organizations throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

[email protected]

SOURCE StorageMart

Related Links

http://www.storage-mart.com

