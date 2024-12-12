StorageMart Acquires Storage Facility in North Columbia, MO

COLUMBIA, Mo., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StorageMart, a family-owned global leader in the self storage industry, announces the acquisition of another facility, formerly Target Masters Storage, in its hometown of Columbia, Missouri. As part of the company's long-standing dedication to serving the Columbia community, this new acquisition strengthens StorageMart's footprint in the region, where it has been an integral presence since its founding in 1999.

Located at 4101 Rangeline St, the newly acquired facility currently includes 146 storage units and 19,850 of net rentable square feet with plans to expand after initial renovations. The location currently includes a variety of options including drive-up units and warehouse space with plans to add climate controlled storage options.

Alex Burnam, Senior Vice President of Real Estate Acquisitions at StorageMart, shared, "we're excited to continue growing in our hometown of Columbia. This new facility reflects our commitment to providing quality storage options tailored to the needs of our customers, and we're proud to be expanding our services in North Columbia."

StorageMart plans to update the facility to meet its high standards of service and convenience. Enhancements will include improved security measures, upgraded lighting, and additional gated access to ensure customers experience the seamless, secure storage solutions StorageMart is known for.

With this latest acquisition, StorageMart reaffirms its dedication to the Columbia community and its mission to deliver innovative and reliable self-storage solutions that support local growth and development.

About StorageMart: As the largest privately-owned self storage company globally, StorageMart is dedicated to providing clean, secure, and friendly service to customers worldwide. With a focus on sustainability, community engagement, and innovation, StorageMart continues to redefine what it means to make space for what matters most. Learn more at https://www.storage-mart.com.

