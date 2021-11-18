StorageMart Acquires Two New Facilities in the Baltimore Area

"We are excited to dive even further into the Maryland self storage market. After much review, we saw these facilities being great additions to our portfolio and look forward to making our mark in the community," Cris Burnam, CEO, StorageMart.

These new stores are part of a strategic plan to expand the StorageMart footprint in the Baltimore area. Both of the newly acquired properties have been evaluated and will be upgraded with new lighting, updated security and accessibility, improved unit doors, and new paving with the StorageMart promise – easy, clean storage solutions and friendly customer service.

About StorageMart: Dedicated to providing clean, well-lit storage units and friendly customer service, StorageMart is the largest family operated self storage company in the world, and is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for four generations. Through the "Store it Forward'' charitable giving program, StorageMart gives back to the many communities it calls home. In recent years, the company has donated more than one million dollars in sponsorships and storage space to non-profits through its Store it Forward charitable giving program.

