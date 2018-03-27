StorageMart Celebrates the Opening of Its 200th Self Storage Location

"We're working hard to hit our goal of 300 stores by 2021," says Cris Burnam, President of StorageMart. "Our acquisitions team is searching to find suitable locations, both new developments and storage facilities for sale by owner." With four new acquisitions in the past month, StorageMart is ahead of schedule for their expansion goals, and the company shows no sign of slowing down.

"One hundred stores in three years may seem daunting to some," says Alex Burnam, Senior Acquisitions Analyst at StorageMart. "We've got the drive and financial backing to meet or exceed our goals by 2021. We're always on the lookout for great properties and facilities with easy access to highways, great amenities, and excellent visibility."

StorageMart's expansion means more easy, clean storage service in more locations. Additional features at StorageMart facilities includes gated and PIN-code access, video monitoring, and well-lit exteriors.

About StorageMart

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, which has been in the storage industry for three generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean and friendly service to each and every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store it Forward program. In 2017, the company donated more than $159,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $370,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, Canada, and the UK. Find out more at www.storage-mart.com.

